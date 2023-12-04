Revolutionising methane management

The natural gas industry has long been a critical player in Australia’s energy landscape, providing a reliable source of energy for countless households and industries. However, with the growing emphasis on sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the need for precise methane measurement and management has never been greater.

Picarro’s Advanced Mobile Leak Detection (AMLD) technology, coupled with its innovative solution emissions360TM, is transforming the way the industry monitor and mitigate methane emissions and the importance of data-driven decision-making.

The challenge of methane emissions

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas with a significantly higher heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide over a short time frame. Managing methane emissions is a critical aspect of reducing the environmental impact of the natural gas industry. Traditional approaches in Australia rely on regulations, emission factors and estimates, often leading to imprecise measurements and incomplete data being reported.

The power of data-driven decisions

In the era of data-driven decision-making, it’s crucial for gas operators to have access to comprehensive and accurate methane data. This data empowers them to make informed choices about emissions reduction strategies, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future. Picarro’s AMLD technology plays a pivotal role in this process by enabling gas operators to measure everything in their natural gas network with unparalleled precision.

Say goodbye to estimations

Gone are the days when gas operators had to rely on outdated regulations and rough estimates to assess methane leaks in their networks. Picarro’s AMLD technology takes the guesswork out of the equation. By collecting comprehensive methane data across the distribution system, AMLD provides a real-time, accurate snapshot of emissions. This means operators no longer have to make educated guesses. Introducing emissions360: The future of methane management

Picarro’s commitment to revolutionising methane management doesn’t stop with AMLD. Its innovative solution, emissions360 or “e360”, is poised to reshape the industry. This cutting-edge methane management SaaS solution takes inspiration from Picarro’s Sean MacMullin’s groundbreaking research on quantifying emissions from gas distribution systems, which earned the prestigious 2022 research and design award from One Future.

Actionable emissions inventories

e360 takes mobile surveying to the next level by turning it into actionable emissions inventories. By combining the power of AMLD with survey frequency, it creates network-wide, measurement-based emissions inventories. These inventories categorise detections into bins and account for intermittent leaks, repair times, and uncertainties. The result is a final inventory with maximized certainty, far surpassing the accuracy of measuring single leak sources or relying on traditional estimation factors.

Supporting voluntary methane initiatives

e360 is more than just a technology; it’s a commitment to sustainability. It fully supports voluntary methane initiatives such as OGMP 2.0, Project Veritas, and One Future. By aligning with these global efforts, e360 helps organidations in Australia take meaningful steps towards reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero goals.

The super emitter program planner

Within e360, Picarro introduces the Super Emitter Program Planner, a game-changing tool that allows gas operators to forecast the abatement of their emissions. This tool goes beyond simple data collection; it enables gas utilities to simulate their operating systems, accurately predict their path to net-zero emissions, estimate the repairs needed, and calculate the total cost of methane abatement.

It’s a tangible way for operators to plan and execute their emissions reduction strategies effectively.

Picarro’s AMLD technology and e360 solution are at the forefront of the natural gas industry’s efforts to combat methane emissions.

These innovations can empower Australian gas operators with the data they need to make informed, data-driven decisions, eliminating the need for outdated estimation methods.

As Picarro continues its journey toward a more sustainable future, these tools represent a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

With the company’s technology, it can measure, manage, and mitigate methane emissions like never before, paving the way in Australia for a greener, cleaner energy industry.

For more information visit www.picarro.com.