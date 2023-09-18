Research reveals role of gas in Victoria

Research commissioned by the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has revealed the role gas plays in Victoria’s energy supply.

The research found that if gas was to be eliminated, the government must deliver a minimum fivefold increase in renewable output during peak periods to prevent electricity shortages.

A recent Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) report found that Victoria’s electricity system is facing higher risks of price spikes and blackouts.

Analysis from EnergyQuest found that to replace existing coal-fired generation during peak periods, Victoria will require 233 per cent more renewable output.

However, the APGA said that if gas connections were to be banned, output would need to rise to a further 206 per cent to ensure electricity supply remained reliable.

The APGA said that the government must use carbon-neutral gases to combat this.

“APGA continues to implore the Victorian government to utilise carbon-neutral renewable gases like biomethane and hydrogen alongside electrification options to decarbonise households and help ease blackout concerns,” the company said in a media release.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said Victoria has the most emissions-intensive grid.

“Currently, renewable electricity is a limited resource, so governments must prioritise the best ways to use it to reduce emissions,” Davies said.

“In Victoria, this is supporting gas and renewables while also phasing out coal.

“A decision to ban gas would triple the size of the renewable electricity mountain the government has to climb, while also increasing overall, emissions, costs and the risk of blackouts.”

