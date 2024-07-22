Rent or buy: Tremco Pipeline Equipment extends hire range

Darby Pipeline Roller Cradles. Image: Tremco Pipeline Equipment

Need cost-effective pipeline construction or integrity and maintenance equipment quickly? Tremco Pipeline Equipment is extending its range available for hire.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is expanding its range of equipment available for hire. From pipeline construction equipment to integrity and maintenance tools, the team can provide a quick and affordable solution to your pipeline needs.

Here, we take a look at the range of reliable and hard wearing international pipeline brands Tremco Pipeline Equipment has available for hire to the Oceania market.

Darby Pipeline Roller Cradles

Darby-Midwestern Pipeline Equipment Double Head Iron Pipe Roller Cradles are available for hire in the following sizes:

4x 12-24 inch roller cradles

4x 36-48 inch roller cradles

Darby Equipment manufactures some of the most reliable, efficient and hard working pipeline construction equipment on the market, and Darby’s pipe roller cradles are no exception, designed to be hard wearing and easy to use.

Darby’s urethane rollers are spaced to support pipe evenly to prevent “egging”, with zinc-plated springs between allowing the rollers to align themselves depending on the load, reducing cable wear.

The cradle’s lifting lug extends through and is welded to the top and bottom of the double head iron for maximum lifting capacity. The lifting eye is made from T1 steel and reinforced to reduce wear and a swaged sleeve achieves maximum cable strength while meeting OSHA requirements.

The cradle design provides quick disassembly for transit and storage.

The equipment is CE compliant, finite element analysis calculations have been performed on the equipment weldments, and the wire assembly meets the ANSI B-30-9 sling requirements, OSHA 1910.184, and OSHA 1926-251 material handling requirements.



ZEVAC emissions reduction equipment

ZEVAC is available in Australia, PNG and New Zealand exclusively through Tremco Pipeline Equipment. The ZEVAC Twin HP and Mini cross compression emissions reduction equipment are available for hire.

ZEVAC or Zero Emissions Vacuum and Compression (ZEVAC) technology keeps gas or natural gas liquids in pipeline systems instead of venting or flaring, helping to reduce pipeline operators’ carbon footprint and creating a safer work environment for onsite technicians.

The mini machines are the only products of their kind that aid operators and contractors to eliminate intentional venting or flaring using a compact solution that can withstand pressures of up to 1480 PSIG, making them perfect for a range of activities from distribution mains maintenance to pigging.

The Tremco Pipeline Equipment team has full ZEVAC training and can assist and train local technicians to use and maintain the equipment.

Demagnitise your equipment with Industrial Degauss

Tremco Pipeline Equipment has an Industrial DeGauss Pipe Demagnetisation Unit available for hire. The unit is reliable and easy to use for removing magnetism on pipes, fittings, rotors, turbines and machinery.

Demagnetising equipment ensures:

Reduced welding project delays: demagnetise pipes, valves, fittings, etc. to eliminate arc blow and weld defects.

Reduced bearing wear and aid alignment with equipment: demagnetise rotors, turbines, bearings, etc. to reduce probe errors and run-out.

The Industrial DeGauss Pipe Demagnetisation Unit comes with a power box designed for tough environments, and the unit’s cable has been made to be durable and functionable featuring a CPE jacket and a temperature rating of 90 degrees Celsius.

Potable SPY Holiday Detectors

Tremco Pipeline Equipment has a range of SPY Holiday Detectors available for hire.

Portable SPY Holiday Detectors are lightweight, reliable and easy-to-use tools that detect defects in pipe coating. The detectors feature infinite voltage settings, allowing you to set the voltage level to exactly suit the coating being inspected. The auto-regulated voltage settings adjust based on the working load, pipe size and amount of moisture on the pipe.

The detectors feature an easy-carry top handle and a quick-release battery, which is easy to insert, locks securely into position, and enables fast set-up. Two batteries are provided within the kit to provide continuous service.

Coating defects are identified via a light and an alarm that can be volume-adjusted for heavy equipment environments.

SPY Holiday Detectors come in a molded ABS weather-proof plastic case that cushions parts in a molded insert.

CRC Evans 6-20 inch Centurion Pipe Bender

With 2,500 psi of force, the Centurion Pipe Bending Machine provides high-performance bending properties that can withstand any strength of pipe.

The equipment’s bending system allows for 82 per cent faster travel speed than standard bending machines due to its high capacity pump system. It can also produce 39 per cent more bending force due to a larger cylinder size and high pressure rating.

The bending machine includes top of the range hydraulics and a quick-starting diesel engine with reduced noise and cold start functionality. A single operator can fully operate the machine.

The machine’s frame has been reinforced to allow for increased bending capacity, while providing a greater field of view for the operator.

CDI Traxall 770 Pig Tracker

Building on 25 years of tracking know-how, CDI’s Traxall 770 tracks 22 Hz and as many as seven additional transmitter frequencies simultaneously with a unique colour assignment for each on a bright, wide temperature display.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment has the 770 model and a range of transmitters available for hire.

Coming soon: Internal Line-Up Clamps and more

Tremco Pipeline Equipment will soon be adding Darby-Midwestern Pipeline Equipment internal line-up clamps to its hire fleet.

The team is also happy to assist with specific client hire needs, and will look into hiring equipment not already on the books if there is a need.

If you’d like more information about Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s range available for hire, contact the team on (07) 33441066 or sales@tremcopipeline.com.au