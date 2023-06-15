Reinforcing gender stereotypes

Women are irrational. Men pay on dates. Girls are just naturally better at caring. Boys like cars. Most of us would agree that the first two of these statements are problematic, but how many of us would casually accept the last two?

All of these ideas are stereotypes: widely held, generalising ideas that create expectations of people by their “category”. Gender stereotypes in particular are frequently applied because gender is one of the first traits we recognise, and one we always remember.

Stereotyping directly affects our lives: evidence shows that gender stereotyping in the workplace impacts access to training, promotions, pay rises, networking opportunities, mentoring, flexible work, and parental leave, among others1.

The thinking is insidious. Managers apply stereotypes to their team without meaning to. Recruiters apply them to job applicants. Team members apply them to other team members, and individuals apply them to themselves. You have probably seen, applied, or experienced stereotyping without noticing.

Most gender stereotypes derive from the historic division of labour; however, beyond the physical birthing and feeding of children by women, the reason for that division of labour is unclear. In today’s Australia, we recognise that women can do historically male activities, and can do them well. We also recognise that men can do historically female activities, and can do them well.

So why do these stereotypes continue?

There is a persistent belief in our society that women are “better” at historically female activities (caretaking, domestic work), while men are “better” at historically male activities (competitive, protective work). But this is self-fulfilling: believing that women are better than men at caring supports a view that childcare responsibilities should fall exclusively on women. It also suggests that men aren’t good at caring, which implies that fathers should not be primary carers. When these beliefs are used to justify division of labour, it becomes true: anyone with more experience at childcare will become better at it. Someone who has never performed childcare is unlikely to be good at it. In this case, it is not the genetic characteristics of the person, but the education and opportunity the person was afforded that created a skill divide.

These are also messages that we are internalising. As Paula Stone Williams said: “the more you’re treated as if you don’t know what you’re talking about, the more you begin to question whether you do, in fact, know what you’re talking about”.

Tell someone they can’t show emotion or display a caring attitude, and they will try not to let themself do so. Doubt their ability to perform domestic work, and they will lose confidence and interest in doing it.

Similarly, if we question a person’s logical thinking, scientific ability, or leadership skills, they will question their own ability in those areas. If we limit a person’s access to suitable facilities, or suitable clothing, or safe and accepting working environments, they will not feel like they belong there.

Are we creating the stereotype of the “unemotional” man, the “stoic” and “uncaring” man, simply by expecting it? Are we enforcing the stereotype of the “less confident” woman, the “emotional” woman, the “non-technical” woman, simply by believing it?

Cordelia Fine investigates “essential differences” between sexes in her book “The Delusions of Gender”1. She shows that there is very little unbiased scientific backing to any of the well-known gender differences. However, there is proof that once supposed gender differences become known, they help to create those differences. Fine explains, “when the environment makes gender salient, we start to think of ourselves in terms of our gender and stereotypes, and social expectations become more prominent in the mind. This can change self-perception, alter interests, debilitate or enhance ability, and trigger unintentional discrimination. In other words, the social context influences who you are, how you think and what you do. And these thoughts, attitudes and behaviours of yours, in turn become part of the social context”.

So not only are stereotypes limiting access to education and opportunity, and imposing boundaries on our behaviour, but we are also affected by the preconceptions of the people around us to the extent that we internalise it – and unconsciously behave according to the expected social identity of our gender. In this way, stereotypes which may originally have been unfounded are reinforced again and again, exacerbating gender inequalities that would not exist without those stereotypes.

To break this cycle, we must work to challenge gender stereotypes. We must promote equality of respect, education, and opportunity. We must constantly question our assumptions. We must allow ourselves, and the people around us, the opportunity to develop skills, abilities, and possibilities free from imagined limitations.

Wouldn’t it be freeing to do what you are good at in the way you are good at it?

REFERENCES

1 Gayen, M., Nixon, C. (2022) Creating cultural Change to Support Gender Equality in Engineering”. APGA. https://www.apga.org.au/sites/default/files/uploaded-content/website-content/creating_cultural_change_to_support_gender_equality_in_engineering_and_in_the_oil_gas_and_pipeline_industry.pdf

2 Fine, C. (2010). Delusions of Gender: the Real Science Behind Sex Differences. London: Icon

