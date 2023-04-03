Reflections on a year of gender equality action

By Margaret Gayen, APGA Women’s Pipeline Forum Advocacy Committee.

About 18 months ago, I had a conversation with some colleagues who were struggling to acknowledge gender inequality. It left me frustrated – at myself, because I didn’t have the words to explain it – and also at society, because we have learned to believe only what we experience for ourselves.

I dwelled on it for a while. I started reading about it in my spare time. I had many conversations – with other women, with men. When I found the words, Carina Nixon helped turn my ramblings into a deep and vulnerable presentation to our team. We wanted to explain our experiences – the ones that were very different to those of our male colleagues. We held a Q&A session after that presentation; our colleagues were able to ask the questions that normally seem too hard to ask. It was a positive, productive discussion, so we kept the conversations going.

We prepared a webinar panel for our company on International Women’s Day, on the topic of biases against working parents and part-time employees. A few months later, we did a presentation to our whole company, sharing our experiences with gender bias and harassment as engineers. Each time, there was engagement, there was support, there were learnings. We started to feel like we were making a difference, so we submitted an abstract to the APGA Convention.

We were accepted to speak at the Convention as keynote speakers. We were shocked, excited, but then apprehensive: what would we share? How much would we share? We decided to go beyond just our own experiences, so we sent out a survey, and had an overwhelming response: nearly 1000 stories relating to gender bias, discrimination, and harassment.

We quickly realised the power in those stories. We felt the pressure to do the stories justice. The anticipation, knowing that the speech and the paper could be influential – but also the trepidation, knowing that the topic can be controversial. In the end, we let the stories speak for themselves. The report we produced is long, but it is only difficult to read because of the raw intensity in the voices of our survey respondents.

I don’t think it is overstating things to say that our presentation at the Convention was an impressive piece of work. We were honest and factual, but we drew on emotion and compassion. We prepared well, we spoke well, we communicated the message well. Nonetheless, the greatest success of it all is that people listened. This is where I gain the most hope: in the past, women complaining about gender inequality have been ignored, fired, abused. This time, you listened. You learnt. You talked about it afterwards. You took our message on board.

It’s a hugely encouraging result for gender equality – but we need to build on this momentum. The APGA’s Women’s Pipeline Forum (WPF) is stepping up in that space. Established only a year ago, the WPF has become a national network of passionate and highly competent women. These women are keen to make friends, establish business connections, and support one another in a male-dominated field – but also to create change.

Three sub-committees have been established: Research, Development, and Advocacy, as well as state-based committees. These sub-committees have already organised: a networking event at the APGA Convention in Brisbane, a development day in Melbourne, and a social event in Sydney. For 2023, a research grant approved by the APGA and the FFCRC will continue our research, and the Advocacy committee will be bringing you this column in The Australian Pipeliner throughout the year.

The WPF events tend to generate conversations about gender equality, but we need to also continue these conversations in the workplace and beyond. This column will actively contribute to that – we will delve into some of the themes mentioned in our Convention report, the WPF’s work, and the questions we have received since, to explore them in more detail. We hope that you learn from our articles and share them at work and at home.

For now, we ask you to talk about gender equality. Talk, to learn how to talk about it.

Talk, to share your stories.

Talk, to work out the solutions.

And if you don’t have a story to share:

Listen, to understand the problem.

If you have had conversations about gender equality (at work or at home) that you would like to discuss, or if you have questions that you’d like us to cover in these columns, we would love to hear them.

Please get in touch at: wpf@apga.org.au

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.