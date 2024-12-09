Reflecting on 2024: A year of growth and innovation

Throughout 2024, PSSS continued to prioritise Australian-made products.

This year has been a significant year for Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS), marked by innovation, growth, and strengthened relationships within the pipeline construction and maintenance industry.

By introducing advanced solutions and supporting local manufacturing, PSSS has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

This year, PSSS expanded its capabilities in custom pigging solutions through its partnership with Royal Poly Products. A standout project involved working with Australian Bay Lobster Producers (ABLP) to develop a customised pigging philosophy supporting their operations. This collaboration not only achieved outstanding results but also demonstrated PSSS’ dedication to understanding and addressing client-specific needs.

Another milestone was PSSS’ partnership with Axis Machines. As the official Australian distributor, PSSS introduced high-performance portable machining equipment, including advanced flange-facing and pipe-cutting tools. These state-of-the-art machines have enabled clients to achieve greater precision, efficiency, and reduced downtime, reinforcing the value of this collaboration.

PSSS has also prioritised supporting Australian-made products. The company expanded its inventory to include locally manufactured pipeline pigs, roller slings, pipe rollers, pipe-cutting cradles, and adhesive flange protectors. Designed to withstand harsh conditions, these products reflect PSSS’ commitment to quality and durability while actively supporting local industries.

Strengthening client relationships has been a central focus for PSSS in 2024. For one major client, the company provided a dedicated facility for two months to conduct pre-site welding qualifications, ensuring the client’s team was fully project ready. This extended collaboration fostered knowledge sharing, deeper understanding, and stronger connections. PSSS also facilitated specialised sessions, such as pre-shutdown flange management training, to enhance operational readiness. Additionally, PSSS demonstrated its agility by rapidly delivering solutions to meet the onsite requirements of another large client, addressing project demands efficiently.

The company hosted an exclusive event featuring Optical Metrology Services’ (OMS) technology, which drew significant interest due to its innovative approach to pipeline inspection and measurement. OMS, with over 15 years of experience in industries such as oil and gas and aerospace, focuses on reducing defects, improving efficiency, and enhancing productivity. The event showcased the growing demand for advanced solutions that ensure pipeline integrity and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

PSSS’ participation in the annual APGA convention was another highlight of the year. The event provided an opportunity to connect with industry peers and showcase the company’s capabilities. A memorable moment was the seafood box giveaway, conducted in partnership with ABLP. This initiative received overwhelmingly positive feedback, creating an engaging and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Throughout 2024, PSSS’ collaborative approach has driven numerous success stories, helping clients reduce project timelines, lower costs, and achieve exceptional outcomes. The company’s growth was also reflected in its team. Keith was welcomed as National BDM for Portable Machining in Perth, bringing fresh perspectives and expanding PSSS’ outreach. Existing team members, such as Tamsyn, embraced new roles and greater responsibilities with dedication and enthusiasm. Additionally, new staff were welcomed across the company’s warehouse and workshop locations, further strengthening operations.

Looking ahead, PSSS plans to build on this year’s achievements in 2025 by introducing innovative products such as Specialty Polymer Coatings’ (SPC) 1000ml cartridges and pneumatic applicators. The company will continue to expand its range of Australian-made offerings while maintaining its focus on exceptional service, staying ahead of industry trends, and fostering strong partnerships. These efforts position PSSS to meet the evolving needs of its clients in the pipeline sector.

As the year draws to a close, Managing Director John Wilton reflected on the company’s progress.

“2024 has been a milestone year for PSSS, and I extend my gratitude to our clients, partners, and team members,” he said.

“Every achievement this year is a testament to the hard work and trust that propel us forward. We look forward to continuing this journey together in 2025.”

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, PSSS is well-prepared to tackle future challenges and opportunities, delivering solutions that meet the highest standards and building enduring relationships that make a meaningful difference.

