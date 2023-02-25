Recycled water keeping Victoria green

As a part of the Victorian Government’s Integrated Water Management Grants program – which will see more investments in more sustainable water sources – nine projects will receive funding.
This includes the Monterey Recycled Water Scheme in Frankston North. The new 2.3 km pipeline will deliver 73 megalitres – equivalent to 29 Olympic swimming pools – of water each year to three public sites, including football, cricket and soccer grounds and The National Golf Club – Long Island.
The $4.9 million in funding across the nine projects is part of the Victorian Government’s $56.6 million investment towards the Central and Gippsland Region Sustainable Water Strategy, which sets out a long-term plan to improve water security, liveability, and waterway health for the next 50 years.
The other eight projects funded by the program are:
- Muddy Gates Stormwater Harvesting Scheme – $1,400,000
- Myuna and Betula Reserve Stormwater Harvesting Scheme – $570,000
- Apollo Bay Golf Course Recycled Water supply – $450,000
- Mt Baw Baw Recycled Water Project – $115,000
- Reconfiguring the Werribee system business case project – $510,000
- Large Scale Alternative Water Grid – South-east: Business Case development – $150,000
- Surf Coast Hinterland Concept Design and Business Case (Stage 1 Large-Scale Recycled Water and Stormwater Grid) – $248,000
- Stormwater Harvesting in Northern and Western Geelong Growth Area – Concept Design – $150,000.
Victorian Minister for Water, Harriet Shing said that investment in recycled water infrastructure will deliver a secure water supply for open spaces to remain green during dry spells – creating better recreational outcomes for local communities.
“Building the new pipeline will diversify our water sources, helping to secure sustainable water supplies for our growing population,” said Shing.
