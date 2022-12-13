Rebrand solidifies Verbrec as leading mid-tier engineering, infrastructure and training service provider

Verbrec has officially completed a rebrand which reflects the company’s evolution and continued growth.

Verbrec’s Evolution

Verbrec was launched in late 2020 to signify the completion of the merger of Logicamms and OSD, two well-established companies which had been delivering specialist services to the energy, infrastructure and mining industries since 1988.

LogiCamms was synonymous with electrical and control systems, while OSD was a service provider to the pipelines industry.

For the past two years these Verbrec wholly owned subsidiaries have continued to trade under their existing brand given the exceptional brand value and leading market position held by each.

Verbrec Managing director Linton Burns said with the Verbrec brand now being sufficiently established in the market the time is right to drop these legacy brands.

The Verbrec Brand

The Verbrec brand represents the company’s evolution. Through acquisitions, continuous improvement and innovation, Verbrec has expanded its capabilities significantly to support their clients’ needs and built what they are today, a leading mid-tier engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company operating across the entire asset life cycle.

Verbrec Managing Director Linton Burns said the rebrand is aligned with company’s purpose of transforming assets and people for a sustainable, and smarter future through strong relationships built on trust.

“We truly believe that by delivering on our promises we earn our client’s trust and from trust enduring relationships are formed,” he said.

“Our purpose is a meaningful one as our engineering capabilities are particularly relevant as our partners continue to transform their assets to a more sustainable and smarter future.

Rebranding strategy

Verbrec is positioning itself as the leading mid-tier service provider by continuously growing its service offerings, expanding capabilities and deepening its experience. Its focus is on being the driver of change; through technology, adaptability, and responsiveness.

Since the acquisition, Burns said the company had developed many more capabilities and service offerings which weren’t reflected in the LogiCamms or OSD brands.

“Bringing all services in under the Verbrec brand is designed to refresh the company and represent it to the market with all the capabilities,” he said.

The rebrand coincides with a revised and simplified company structure, with Verbrec comprising four core service segments:

Verbrec Engineering Services provides innovative engineering and project delivery solutions to clients through the company’s technical specialties, including digital industry, power, process plant, pipelines and asset management.

provides innovative engineering and project delivery solutions to clients through the company’s technical specialties, including digital industry, power, process plant, pipelines and asset management. Verbrec Infrastructure Services provides clients full lifecycle services for project delivery from inception through procurement and/or construction, commissioning, and operations.

provides clients full lifecycle services for project delivery from inception through procurement and/or construction, commissioning, and operations. Verbrec Asset Management specialises in working with owners and operators across Australia, New Zealand and PNG to provide asset management solutions that increase efficiencies, reduce cost and improve productivity, unlocking higher value from assets.

specialises in working with owners and operators across Australia, New Zealand and PNG to provide asset management solutions that increase efficiencies, reduce cost and improve productivity, unlocking higher value from assets. Verbrec Industry Training through Competency Training (CT) and Site Skills Training (SST) delivers training and competency assurance solutions for the industry. As one of Australia’s leading providers, it runs weekly high-risk work licence courses and qualifications designed to help advance companies staff in mining, resources, oil, gas, construction and engineering.

According to Burns, the common theme across each of these four service offerings is the company’s adaptability to remain relevant to its clients’ evolving needs, including engineering a digitised, net zero carbon future.

“Whether it may be building an evolutionary energy hub or driving efficiencies of the highest level through StacksOnTM, we continue to challenge traditional thinking across the whole asset life cycle,” he said.

Verbrec has almost 900 professionals dedicated to innovative thinking and exceptional client service, operating across Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands.

For more information, visit Verbrec.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.