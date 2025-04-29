Ready for H2 applications: GF’s Butterfly Valve 565

GF's Butterfly Valve 565. Image: GF Piping Systems

Green hydrogen is a promising energy source for replacing fossil fuels. Piping systems, and their materials in particular, play an essential role in the efficiency of H2 production. Components such as the thermoplastic Butterfly Valve 565 by GF are designed to support the growth of green hydrogen with long-lasting materials and a reliable operation.

GF developed the corrosion-free Butterfly Valve 565 with the demanding requirements of modern electrolyser systems in mind. The valve is specially cleaned for oxygen service and comes in double packaging to prevent contamination, while chemically inert lubricants maintain high purity standards without compromising the electrolysis. As a result, the 565 helps to ensure the reliable control of purified water during hydrogen production and contributes to the efficiency, safety, and longevity of electrolyser systems.

A sustainable option for hydrogen production

Sustainability played an important role during development of the 565, which is intended for use in hydrogen applications. The 565 is the first industrial Butterfly Valve with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). Additionally, an independent lifecycle analysis by the institute Swiss Climate AG showed that the 565 Wafer-Style emits up to 26 per cent fewer greenhouse gases than metal alternatives, while the 565 Lug-Style emits up to 20 per cent fewer greenhouse gases.

Proven in the field

Enapter is Germany’s first manufacturer of AEM electrolysers. For its AEM Nexus, which produces approximately 450 kg of green hydrogen per day, Enapter sought chemical- and corrosion-resistant materials with low maintenance requirements to reliably transport the low concentrated potassium hydroxide (KOH) electrolyte. GF was able to supply a complete solution consisting of prefabricated PROGEF PP-H piping components as well as a variety of plastic valves. Thanks to their excellent leach-out values and corrosion-resistance, the components ensure the safe and long-lasting transport of the electrolyte at up to 65°C and 3 bar.

