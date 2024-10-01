Rapid response pipeline repairs

TFG Group offers nationwide service. Image: TFG Group

TFG Group is backing the pipeline industry with rapid and high-quality fabrication and in-service repair work.

Pipelines are the backbone of essential resources that help the wheels of industry turning. But while the pipeline sector is more technologically advanced than ever, no system is infallible. Ageing infrastructure, extreme weather events, and plain old accidents are just a few reasons a pipeline can become damaged.

When repairs are needed, pipeline companies need a reliable and fast solutions-provider. And that’s where TFG Group comes in.

As part of APA Group’s supplier network, TFG Group provides a nationwide team of specialised and experienced welding professionals for both fabrication and in-service repair work.

With its one-stop shop approach, TFG Group offers a comprehensive suite of services that encompass supply, fabrication, installation, live line tie-ins, and maintenance, providing a seamless experience for pipeline owners and operators.

By having a dedicated team proficient in all aspects of pipeline integrity and maintenance, TFG Group is able to respond swiftly to repair needs, minimising downtime and potentially saving owners and operators hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The TFG team has been mobilised across the country to support major outages, leaks and ongoing maintenance requirements of some of Australia’s largest pipelines.

“When it comes to urgent repairs, that’s where we really come into our own to make it happen,” TFG Group Oil and Gas Operations Manager Norm MacKinnon told The Australian Pipeliner.

“Our rapid response teams have both fabrication and in-service installation capabilities and are ready to mobilise at a moment’s notice, Australia-wide.”

In-service pipeline welding is a highly specialised skill, and TFG Group’s teams of experienced welders are adept at handling the complexities and challenges associated with welding active pipelines.

This expertise ensures that repairs are executed efficiently, accurately, and in compliance with industry standards.

When it comes to fabrication, the company’s capabilities include the construction of pig launchers and receivers, as well as sleeves and spools required for both urgent repairs and scheduled maintenance.

This includes TFG Group’s Type B repair sleeve, which launched earlier this year.

Historically, the market only offered ASME B31.8 and ASME PPC-2 sleeves, which fell short in supporting the unique needs of many pipeline projects.

This led TFG Group to design its Type B repair sleeve, an AS2885-certified pipeline solution.

The product of meticulous engineering and testing, Type B repair sleeves provide a reliable and customised approach to pipeline repairs.

“This tailored approach caters specifically to the unique needs of the Australian and New Zealand markets and addresses nuances that generic alternatives may overlook,” MacKinnon said.

Being AS2885-certified ensures these repair sleeves align seamlessly with Australian standards, facilitating effortless integration within the domestic oil and gas sector, while also ensuring they meet industry expectations for reliability.

And never one to settle for ‘good enough’, TFG Group is expanding its capabilities into other areas such as scrape stations and pressure reduction stations, so it can better service the pipeline industry.

Time is money in the oil and gas industry, and every moment of pipeline inactivity translates into substantial financial losses for operators.

Fortunately, TFG Group’s ability to handle the entire process from supply to maintenance ensures a streamlined workflow, getting pipelines back up and running with minimal time, cost and fuss.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.