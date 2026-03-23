Rapid response pipeline bends

Inductabend's bending machine. Image: Prime Creative Media

Australian-owned Inductabend has completed a major upgrade program that has significantly boosted its bending capabilities.

Whether it’s an offshore oil and gas rig or a production field in remote Australia, gas operations need pipelines, and pipelines need bends.

One option is to source bends from mass-producing overseas markets, but these often have hidden costs in the form of lead time, quality assurance, and after sales support.

That’s why the biggest names in oil and gas go to Inductabend.

Using advanced heat-induction machinery to bend pipe into various configurations, the company creates custom bends that preserve the structural integrity of the original pipe material and meet stringent standards required for high-pressure gas or other industrial pipelines.

Whatever the shape – whether a tight turn, large radius curve, or even helical bend – Inductabend has the skill to deliver. The bends are used both onshore and offshore for everything from gas gathering networks to small-scale maintenance works.

And best of all, these induction bends are all made and delivered from Australian soil.

Powering up

Inductabend recently completed the final stage of a three-part upgrade program, adding considerable capabilities to its bending portfolio.

The first phase of the project saw a wiring and PLC upgrade to its Cojafex bending machine, which provides greater process control. Phase two built on this, adding in a state-of-the-art dual frequency induction heater, which provides more options to tailor the process depending on wall thickness, diameter and material grade while improving energy efficiency and heating capacity.

Finally, the newly completed phase three replaced the traditionally fixed bending arm with a dynamic upgrade.

“The upgraded arm has removed the transition zone at the start and stop of the bend, which is typically the weakest part,” Inductabend Business Development Manager Nathan Crouch told The Australian Pipeliner.

“This marks a significant capability improvement, enabling us to produce higher grade bends with larger wall thickness and homogeneous material properties.”

This new bending technology was utilised for the first time on an underground gas storage facility in Victoria, which required bends in lengths of DN300 X60 pipe.

It was used more recently on a large order of DN200 seamless duplex pipe, which are bound for an offshore oil and gas rig in the Bass Strait for a global producer. Inductabend also delivered DN750 X60 28m radius bends for a transmission pipeline in New Zealand.

“Our customers appreciate the consistency we provide,” Crouch said. “They get their high-quality bends quickly and economically, every time.”

Enabling rapid pipeline development

In any induction bending service, a test bend – called a qualification bend – must be made from the mother pipe intended for use. Samples are then cut from this bend and rigorously tested to ensure it is fit for purpose. The strict quality standards associated with gas pipes mean this can be an arduous and expensive process – but Inductabend can remove this step altogether with its pre-qualified stock program.

“We stock a range of X52 PSL2 pipe which we purchase a full run at a time so each pipe for that size has the same chemistry,” Crouch said.

“This way, we can qualify the pipe by making one qualification bend for an entire batch. Inductabend performs and pays for the qualification up front, and then any customer is free to utilise that pipe to make bends customised to their specific project needs.”

This initiative drastically lowers cost and lead-times for pipe bends. Inductabend currently holds pre-qualified stock of standard X52 PSL2 HFW pipe in diameter nominals 100, 150, 200 and 300, suitable for 5D–10D radii bends. Clients can request to add other pipe sizes be carried by Inductabend to suit their pipelines too.

This helps oil and gas companies to make rapid changes to their networks, at a rate which overseas imports would struggle to match.

“The large companies we work with operate in a dynamic environment where they regularly add new assets to their networks and perform maintenance,” Crouch said.

“Our pre-qualified program allows them to undertake these activities without any compromise to the optimal alignment and quality. They simply let us know the geometry of the bends they require and we make the bends to their tailored quality assurance requirements all within a couple of weeks.”

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