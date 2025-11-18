Quality the key for petrochemical fasteners

Image: Hobson Engineering

In the high-stakes industry of Australia’s oil and gas, safety, reliability, and compliance are non-negotiable.

Petrochemical fasteners, though small in size, are essential to the integrity of operations, and Hobson Engineering is leading the charge in setting new standards for quality and assurance.

Fasteners may seem inconspicuous, but in the oil and gas sector, they are vital.

Hobson Engineering Product Manager Andre Lawless said the importance of quality fasteners must not be underestimated.

“Fasteners are used to bolt flanges together, which hold the pipes in place. These pipes transport oil, gas, and liquids, so it is crucial that the fasteners do not fail,” he said.

“A failure could result in an explosion or a leak, leading to immediate loss of productivity and potentially catastrophic consequences.”

Given the extreme pressures, temperatures, and corrosive environments these fasteners endure, high-grade materials and rigorous testing are fundamental.

Hobson’s differentiator in this high-demand market lies in its unwavering commitment to independent quality assurance.

“The high-tensile material we supply is 100 per cent independently ILAC tested,” Lawless said. “We sample orders and send it to a ILAC-approved laboratory for tensile and other appropriate tests to ensure compliance with American ASTM standards.”

Hobson has one of the most comprehensive testing systems in the country, which helps to mitigate risk and build trust with clients in sectors where even minor failures can have outsized impacts.

Australia’s oil and gas operations often take place in coastal or offshore environments, where salt-laden air accelerates corrosion. Hobson Engineering offers a range of coatings to protect fasteners in these challenging conditions including hot-dip galvanised, Xylan coatings, molybond 1PX1 and zinc-played finishes, as well as cadmium coatings.

This wide ranges allows the company to cater to customers across all terrains.

“In particularly harsh environments, a substrate such as zinc or cadmium is applied under the Xylan coating for extra protection. If the Xylan coating chips, the underlying layer provides additional defence,” Lawless said.

Hobson’s operates a dual supply strategy importing common sizes and manufacturing to order in Sydney and its new 11,000m2 facility in Perth.

“We import wherever possible, so the most common flange diameters and lengths are sourced from overseas and independently ILAC-tested. Items not in stock are manufactured locally,” Lawless said.

The result is not just quality, but also availability which a key concern in the oil and gas sector where delays can cost millions.

“Price is less important than availability; having stock ready is more critical than the price point,” Lawless said.

Traceability and documentation are another area where Hobson raises the bar. Its boxes of fasteners come with a heat or trace number, allowing clients to download the 3.1 material test certificate directly from Hobson’s website.

“Each heat or trace number has a separate location in our warehouse to avoid mixing batches. We aim to provide customers with a single heat number per order, simplifying certification for end users,” Lawless said.

When it comes to material grades, Hobson’s covers the full range required by petrochemical clients: B7 for medium temperature, L7 for low temperature, B16 for high temperature, B8 (304 stainless) and B8M (316 stainless) for extreme corrosion resistance.

“These five grades cover 95 per cent of petrochemical requirements in Australia,” Lawless said. “But it is important to be aware of the available options.”

At a time when cost-saving pressures tempt some in the industry to cut corners, Hobson stands firm on quality.

The company’s approach inclusive of full independent testing, rigorous traceability, high-grade materials, and versatile coatings reflects its broader mission to support safety, performance, and trust across the Australian energy sector.

“We are really focused on quality, which is our top priority,” Lawless said.

