QLD locks in $1 b for Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline

The Palaszczuk government has delivered a big win for Central Queensland, with the $983 m Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline officially approved for construction.

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will deliver water security to the Gladstone region – needed to support more job creating industries.

Currently, industry in Gladstone generates $6 billion in gross regional product every year and these activities depend on significant quantities of water now and into the future.

Hydrogen proponents under development with future water requirements include:

The Fortescue Future Industries hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing facility

Mitsubishi Gas’s proposal for a hydrogen to green methanol plant

The Stanwell / Iwatani Central Queensland Hydrogen Project

Orica and H2U’s proposed green ammonia plant

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo’s proposed hydrogen plant.

The infrastructure approval also aligns with recommendations made in the Bradfield Report, commissioned by the Palaszczuk Labor Government and prepared by the expert Bradfield Regional Assessment and Development Panel.

Gladstone Area Water Board was appointed by the state government in August 2021 to deliver pre-construction activities for the pipeline, which included undertaking procurement activities, addressing land access arrangements and determining long lead time items to ensure construction readiness for the pipeline.

Minister Palaszczuk stated that the Queensland government is committed to building the infrastructure the state needs to support good jobs in new industries during the clean energy industrial revolution.

“Nearly $1 billion has been committed to this important project, which guarantees water security and sends a powerful signal to the hydrogen sector that Queensland is the place to be for clean energy,” said Palaszczuk.

“Gladstone will be the engine room when it comes to delivering our landmark Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan – that means good secure jobs now, and into the future.”

Works are underway and the expected project completion is late 2026.

