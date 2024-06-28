QLD increases funding for Cairns Water Security

Image: cooperr/stock.adobe.com

The QLD Government is intensifying efforts to secure Cairns’ water future by increasing funding for the Cairns Water Security Stage 1 Project.

In the latest State Budget, funding for the project has been boosted to $195 million, marking an additional $87.5 million from the State, which complements the Federal Government’s commitment of $107.5 million.

QLD’s Water Minister Glenn Butcher recently met with Cairns Regional Council Mayor Amy Eden, and local MPs Minister Michael Healy and Craig Crawford, to discuss the enhanced state funding and the forthcoming steps.

According to the State Government, the Cairns Water Security Stage 1 Project has been scheduled for August 2024.

It is set to fortify Cairns’ water supply by introducing a new water intake at the Mulgrave River, a new water treatment plant, and reservoirs at Gordonvale, alongside supporting infrastructure to integrate the new intake into the existing water network.

The $195 million investment from the Miles Government builds on prior state investments, such as the Freshwater Creek Water Treatment Plant upgrade, which received over $1 million from the Building our Regions Round 6 grant program.

Additionally, flood protection works are planned for the council’s Behana Creek intake to enhance the water source’s quality and resilience, ensuring continuous water supply during floods. The existing Behana treatment plant will be replaced by the new facility at Gordonvale.

State Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher said the State Government is always there to help Councils with their water infrastructure needs.

“I know this is such an important water security project and I look forward to working with Mayor Eden and the Council team to see construction kick-off in the coming months,” Butcher said.

“The government will always work in partnership with Councils to support them in delivering the infrastructure and services our growing regions need.”

