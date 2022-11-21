Q&A with PAC’s Matt Nash

Pipeline Actuation and Control’s (PAC) Matt Nash shares his experiences in the pipeline industry and how he became involved in the Young Pipeliners Forum and the work the committee is doing.

T ell us who you are and what you do?

My name is Matt Nash, I work for Pipeline Actuation and Control (PAC). We specialise in valving, instruments, pneumatics and hydraulics for the oil and gas industry, which is what prompted us to join the APGA as a member.

Obviously, we sell pipeline valves as part of our repertoire of products. More recently however we’ve got into hydrogen products, so electrolysers, which we are looking to have manufactured here in Australia, and then all the associated components that go with them, eg storage, dispensing, compression, injection and metering.

Me personally, my background has always been sales. I’m currently the East Coast Sales Manager for PAC so I have the opportunity to travel up and down the East Coast, South Australia, and hopefully at some stage soon New Zealand and Papua New Guinea spruiking our products.

Historically I’ve been in automotive sales, in real estate, retail, basically any type of sales you can get. I joined PAC back in 2012, making this my 10th year with the organisation.

Which committees have you been a member of?

The first committee that I joined was the APGA WA chapter, I joined back in 2015 by chance actually. One of my colleagues who was already on the committee was injured at the time and couldn’t drive, I was his chauffeur and took him to my first meeting, upon him leaving PAC just kind of kept going along and getting involved.

I joined when Stuart and Spence were in charge and helped organise and run different events over in WA that was my first exposure to an APGA committee.

I was then, because I was Young Pipeliners Forum (YPF) age, roped into helping with some of the YPF events. Although I wasn’t officially on the YPF committee in Western Australia, I was sort of just loaned across from the APGA Committee to help out at the time, with my first major event being the YPF quiz night which I have had the honour of hosting almost every year since.

In 2019 I moved to Queensland, to set up a new office for PAC and immediately got in contact with the presiding chair of the YPF, Chris Connor, to see if I could join the YPF committee over in Queensland. I was accepted so I got straight back into the swing of things.

In 2021, I took over as Chair of the committee here in Queensland, and I’ve held that position for the last two years. We were lucky enough to host the first large event after the COVID outbreak which was our golf day here in Brisbane. We had members of the YPF and the APGA here in Queensland, come along to that, it was fantastic day. So good, in fact, that’s the APGA has now decided to hold an annual golf day in Queensland as an East Coast golf day.

I’m also part of the suppliers Committee, which was started by Luis Guevara in 2019. Unfortunately, again due to COVID we haven’t been able to have our regular catch ups or seminar, but hopefully we will get things kicked off again pretty soon.

Thank you for those wonderful insights, probing a bit deeper, what prompted you to so quickly contact YPF when you made the move?

Being a member of the YPF over in WA was awesome fun. I loved my time on the APGA committee over the years and wanted to stay involved. I love networking, maybe it’s actually just meeting new people or maybe it’s just a good excuse to have a beer. I like making friends, talking with people getting their insights, seeing where they’re from, their background, swapping stories… I’m a sucker for a good story. The more people I know the more opportunities I’ve got to meet likeminded people and opportunities to make friends, which is maybe why I’m reasonably good at my job.

What does the committee work on?

We host quite a number of networking events, but we also hold technical events. We will get a speaker or a couple speakers, rent a venue and run a learning session to try and increase the knowledge of our members with nearly all being a success (rain deters people sometimes on the night of the event). We have also hosted some other events as well, such as meeting some of people from the other committees and meeting board members, broadening the network. Our recent Trivia Night here had 70 young pipeliners competing against each other to see who was the smartest at The Stock Exchange Hotel, it was a fantastic event with everyone fully invested. For me it meant I got to talk on a microphone in front of everyone for 4 hours, everyone had a great time.

What is the contribution of APGA committees to the industry?

The two committees that I’m part of, the first being YPF, is making sure this association and this industry continues after we move away from our reliance on fossil fuels. This lays a heavy burden on our young people as it’s our future and we will have to deal with the consequences of it if it’s not done correctly. I think YPF in that regard holds massive responsibility in keeping people involved, invested and interested in in the industry.

The second is the supplier community. I think that 90 per cent of members at the APGA are a supplier of some sort, whether they supply product like myself, provide a service or are a constructor, the committee gives, us as suppliers, a voice to the pipeline owners to come up with more effective and efficient ways to do things as well as greater opportunities within the overall group.

Without these committees I don’t believe there would be a YPF as it’s too much of a workload for the secretariat, especially with all the different state groups, so in saying that I believe they have a huge contribution.

What has the committee done for your career?

The biggest thing for me personally is my confidence. Probably wouldn’t believe this but I’m actually a bit of an introvert, most people would laugh if I suggested that, but it is true. The committees have really helped me to come out and realize that most of the people in this industry (and others) are not all that scary, they’re just normal people like you or me.

A huge part of being part of a committee, is the opportunity to network. It has been amazing to meet the senior members of organisations and form a personal connection through the committee. It has been a hugely positive driver of my career over the last 10 years and hope it will continue to be so.

It’s nice to have those connections to call on, especially last minute in a pinch and know they will come through.

What would you say to a person considering joining a committee?

Just there really is no downside to joining a committee. Keep in mind I’m not saying to join for the sake of it, join if you’re passionate about the industry and want to make a difference.

There have been examples of people in the past that have joined committees just to say they’re member of said committee and not

really contributed, they hang around for a year or two they show up to the meetings and have a few beers but don’t really contribute, that’s not what we need. If you’re a passionate person and you want to give it a go, do it! There really is no negatives to it, and you’ll hopefully meet some amazing people.

Yes, its extra work outside your actual job, there is no extra pay, but it’s great fun and it’s appreciated. We have such a good time and who knows what doors it will open.

What are the people like within the committee?

After each event, we’ll try catch up on the following Tuesday, or within the next two weeks, we’ll follow up how the event went, a bit of a recap, what we can do better next time, what people liked or didn’t like etc. Then we’ll hang around and have a bit of a chat which can last few hours. The vibe of the group, it’s pretty casual, relaxed and fun but when the work needs to get done, it’s done. I rule with an iron fist, so you know, I delegate you a task, you do it for me.

Will you continue your work on the committee?

I definitely would like to, but unfortunately, I’ve now come of age and I’m too old for the YPF as of the end of this year. This is my last year at the official YPF member, although the age group is a little bit fluid, we still have people in their 40s still hanging around, I guess I’ll be one of those people.

I am looking forward to becoming a bigger part of the suppliers committee. Working with Luis Guevara and the rest of the team. Post that, who knows – maybe apply for the board to have a more direct impact on behalf of the young people in the industry.

Special mention – post conducting this interview Matt was awarded the Young Pipeliner of the year award at the APGA Convention and Exhibition.

Visit APGA here.

For more information, visit PAC.