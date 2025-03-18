PSSS powers up with new general manager

PSSS GM Matthew Potts Image: PSSS

Matthew Potts has recently taken up the role of general manager of Piping Speciality Supply Service (PSSS).

With over 30 years in the hire industry, Potts has developed a strong understanding of the piping sector, including industry standards, best practices, and the latest technology.

Potts was drawn to the industry by the critical role pipelines play in infrastructure. His new role will allow him to apply his extensive hire industry experience while also expanding into the specialised field of piping.

He looks forward to leading PSSS’ dynamic team, driving strategic initiatives, and contributing to the company’s growth and success in the pipeline industry.

PSSS provides innovative pipeline solutions, specialising in high-quality products and services delivered to the pipeline, mining, and construction industries.

Its customer-focused approach ensures tailored solutions, product availability, and a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency, and reliability.

This People on the Move column also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.