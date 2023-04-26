PSSS offers hands-on auto welding experience to customers

Piping Speciality Supply Service (PSSS) recently engaged Dyna Torque Technologies to provide hands-on demonstrations using the company’s LoneStar auto welder.

By developing working relationships with other industry leaders, such as Houston-based Dyna Torque Technologies, PSSS provided demonstrations that ensured its customers became familiar with the innovative technology ahead of using it in the field.

Dejan Medanic, Dyna Torque Technologies’ co-owner and Director of Technology performs research, development and technical support. PSSS and Dyna Torque Technologies hosted a series of hands-on demonstrations for the LoneStar auto welder at its head office in Loganholme, Brisbane.

“In our industry, it’s an invaluable benefit for contractors to be able to interact with the equipment,” Medanic said.

Medanic said that Dyna Torque Technologies is very deliberate in establishing the difference between automatic welding and automated welding – the latter of which applies to the LonStar auto welding system.

“Automatic welding would be fully machine-controlled,” he said. “Whereas automated welding, what we call auto welding, is designed to ease the workload on the welder, while still requiring an operator.”

He said that the move towards auto welding began towards the end of the sixties when mechanised improvements to manual welding techniques were taking off.

Auto welding machines like the LoneStar are filling a gap in the pipe welding industry by lowering the bar to entry for newer operators.

“If we’re being honest, the population of working welders is ageing,” Medanic said. “All of these people who were real artists in the industry are getting older.”

It means that the wealth of experience that comes from decades working long hours in remote parts of the country is slowly being lost. Auto welding allows the kind of consistency that is usually reserved for industry veterans to be achieved by less experienced welders.

That isn’t to say that there is no place for manual welding in the industry. Medanic said that there has been an increased demand for welding equipment in Australia in recent years.

“These new projects often require a manual welder to move ahead of the machine performing tie-in welds at certain points,” he said.

This demand situates auto welding equipment as an extra tool in an operator’s arsenal, allowing them to meet increased demand with the assurance that comes from the exactitude of auto welded joints.

“Operators still need to understand what they’re doing when auto welding, but they don’t have to spend decades developing the technique,” Medanic said.

“The welding equipment takes the variations in certain welding parameters into account and adjusts, but the operator can override control of the equipment if they need to adjust the width of the weld, or the centre.”

Medanic said one of the big benefits of auto welding technology is the impact it has on safety. The reduction of strain on manual welders means that they are less inclined to fatigue, which leads to fewer potentially dangerous mistakes.

“Auto welding is not without its challenges,” Medanic said. “With manual welding you pick a good welder, the right consumables for the grade of the pipe, and then the welder has all the knowledge needed to get the job done.

“Automated is different because, once the consumable is chosen, we have to build a program so the machine runs within the correct parameters. Once welding procedure is established, LoneStar Auto welder will control correct parameters, ensuring better productivity, consistency and quality of every weld when compared to manual welding.”

If the equipment has been used on similar jobs, then working out the programming is simple. However, new and novel welding jobs require time to test the program, adjust the equipment and then make sure the resulting weld is able to stand up to pressure testing.

“Essentially, auto welding benefits welders and operators, but the increased productivity and decreased cost of auto welding also benefits asset owners,” Medanic said.

Innovative and effective equipment like the LoneStar fits with PSSS’s reputation for working with industry partners to provide the best in speciality equipment for the pipeline industry.

“Dyna Torque originally connected with PSSS three years ago because they had a customer that needed specialist pipe facing equipment, which we could provide,” Medanic said. “Since then, we’ve seen them really taking a leading role in providing speciality pipe welding equipment.”

He said that, through the process of acquiring equipment and materials needed for five days on demonstrations, PSSS proved that its position as a market leader is well earned.

“I think that demonstrations like these can open attendees’ eyes to new possibilities. By hosting these kinds of events, PSSS is empowering customers to be as competitive as possible in an evolving industry,” Medanic said.

PSSS have now invested in LoneStar auto welding equipment, so this, along with detailed training, is available for hire here in Australia.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

