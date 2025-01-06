PSSS: Innovative and customer-focused pipeline solutions

Roller cradles in the field. Image: PSSS

At Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS), the company’s reputation goes beyond providing high-quality, industry-leading products.

While it offers an extensive range of tools, equipment, and machinery for pipeline, mining, and construction operations, PSSS sets itself apart with a customer-centric approach. Its commitment to delivering the right solution for every customer’s unique needs forms the foundation of its business philosophy.

In industries where efficiency, safety, and reliability are crucial, PSSS has earned its reputation as a trusted partner. It is more than a supplier – it is a problem solver and solution provider, collaborating closely with clients to develop innovative, tailored solutions that address ever-evolving industry challenges.

“We strive to do whatever it takes to meet our clients’ needs,” PSSS managing director John Wilton said. “Whether sourcing specialised products, offering custom solutions, or ensuring availability when needed, we support our customers every step of the way.”

This commitment is deeply embedded in the company’s culture. Under John’s leadership, PSSS fosters an environment where employees are encouraged to exceed expectations. Building strong client relationships through expert advice and exceptional service, the team focuses on delivering solutions that help customers achieve their goals.

Innovative and customised offerings

PSSS stands out for its ability to provide hard-to-find or custom solutions, going beyond standard offerings. While many businesses rely on off-the-shelf products, PSSS works tirelessly to deliver cutting-edge global technologies. Its partnerships with world-class manufacturers such as Axis Machines and OMS enable it to offer precision flange facers, automated welding systems, and advanced inspection tools. These products ensure maximum safety and efficiency in operations.

PSSS’ collaboration with Royal Poly Products further enhances its ability to deliver Australian-made pipeline pigs and maintenance tools. This partnership helps PSSS meet the highest industry standards while minimising supply chain uncertainties and costs. Sourcing products locally from Perth reduces its carbon footprint, aligning with sustainability goals.

“We work closely with suppliers to provide bespoke solutions that address specific client needs,” John said. “For example, our partnership with Royal allows us to meet tight deadlines while offering customised solutions for our customers.”

Locally made solutions

The ability to meet strict deadlines and provide customised products is a significant advantage for PSSS. Locally manufactured items like Australian-made roller cradles exemplify this capability. Designed to exact specifications, these cradles support safe and efficient pipeline installations. Their heavy-duty polyurethane rollers ensure smooth handling while protecting the pipe’s exterior.

“Our roller cradles are carefully designed and manufactured to client specifications,” John said. “They’re ready to deliver efficient, damage-free installations.”

After 12 months of dedicated research and development, PSSS has established an onsite facility and design team capable of producing adhesive flange protectors. This facility enables the manufacture of both standard-sized flange protectors and fully customised options to meet specific project requirements. This advancement highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to providing tailored, local solutions for the Australian pipeline industry.

Collaborative innovation

A prime example of PSSS’s innovative approach is their pigging philosophy, developed in collaboration with Royal Poly Products. This enables PSSS to provide customised pipeline pigs tailored to unique client requirements. For customers like Australian Bay Lobster Producers, this ensures products are a perfect fit for their needs.

PSSS remains proactive in seeking new technologies and trends. By maintaining strong relationships with local and international manufacturers, it ensures clients have access to the latest tools and solutions.

Comprehensive support

PSSS’s dedication to customer success extends beyond supplying products. The team offer expert advice, and comprehensive technical support, ensuring smooth and efficient project execution.

“We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients,” John said. “It’s about helping them navigate challenges, find solutions, and achieve success in their projects.”

As PSSS continues to innovate and adapt, it remains a trusted partner committed to meeting the unique needs of every project with expertise, care, and dedication.

For more information, visit the PSSS website.

