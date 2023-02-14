PSSS appoints new BDM

Michael Hodnett has joined the PSSS team as the Business Development Manager (BDM) for Western Australia. He brings with him a strong history of providing effective solutions to clients and found himself drawn to the PSSS philosophy – “Yes we can.”

“Being based in WA and being able to service the entire state, provides me with a pretty large canvas to work with,” says Hodnett.

“While PSSS has been servicing clients in WA for many years, there hasn’t been the focus of WA based BDM for an extended period of time,” he says.

He says that the main focus of his new role will be to extend PSSS ability to service its existing WA clients, and extending those services to new clients who can benefit from the company’s store of critical stock.

Hodnett is working to build up PSSS’s supplies further in its Jandakot-based WA warehouse.

This column is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.