PSSS and OMS: Innovating pipeline automation and inspection

Field control station and subsea equipment, enabling efficient monitoring and control of subsea operations. Image: Courtesy of Chevron.

PSSS and OMS are driving innovation in pipeline construction, combining automation with advanced weld inspection to deliver superior project outcomes.

Revolutionising pipeline maintenance with automation

The pipeline industry is undergoing a transformation, with automation and high-precision technologies enhancing efficiency, safety, and accuracy. Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS), in partnership with Optical Metrology Services (OMS), is at the forefront of this shift. Their collaboration on the Jansz-Io compression project highlights how cutting-edge automation and weld inspection technologies are setting new standards for quality and reliability in pipeline construction.

As the industry evolves, automation plays a growing role in reducing costs and improving project timelines. Robotic welders and inspection systems streamline complex processes, allowing for more precise execution. PSSS has long been committed to providing equipment that meets these demands, offering a range of automated solutions – including flange-facing machines and milling systems – designed to enhance efficiency while minimising human error.

Optical Metrology Services: Advancing weld inspection technology

While automation is key to pipeline maintenance, ensuring weld integrity is just as critical. OMS is a leader in high-precision weld inspection, bringing unmatched accuracy to the process.

For the Jansz-Io compression project, OMS’s award-winning AUGA.node weld inspection system is being deployed to inspect seabed tie-in spools ranging from 24” to 30” in diameter. These spools form part of Chevron’s Gorgon gas project, one of the world’s largest gas fields. Mounted on AGILITY robotic crawlers, the OMS system uses ultra-HD cameras, advanced laser sensors, and strobe lighting to generate a detailed, real-time assessment of each weld, ensuring they meet stringent specifications. This level of precision is crucial in safeguarding the long-term integrity of subsea infrastructure.

By combining laser and camera technology, OMS’s system enables rapid identification of any potential defects before installation, preventing costly delays and keeping projects on schedule.

A strong partnership for the future

PSSS and OMS’s collaboration is just beginning, but both companies see great potential in their partnership. Michael Lee, major projects manager at PSSS, stated:

“Partnering with OMS on the Chevron Jansz-Io project has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the capabilities of their world-leading technology. We look forward to many more successful projects together.”

OMS is bringing even more innovation to the industry with its latest development: SmartGrind, a robotic weld remediation system that not only detects and quantifies weld defects but also resolves them through targeted grinding.

OMS sales director, Paul Eagle, commented:

“OMS has been active in the energy industry for more than 20 years, offering a range of measurement, inspection, and remediation technologies that help clients install stronger, safer, longer-lasting assets. We have recently launched SmartGrind, a groundbreaking robotic weld remediation system that not only identifies and quantifies weld defects but also solves them using targeted grinding. PSSS has invaluable expertise and local experience that makes them the ideal partner for OMS – we’re delighted to be working together and looking forward to much future success.”

The future of pipeline innovation

The Jansz-Io compression project is a key component of the Gorgon gas field’s long-term development. As the project progresses, PSSS and OMS’s expertise in automation and precision inspection will be essential in maintaining the safety and reliability of the subsea pipeline infrastructure.

As demand for advanced solutions in pipeline construction grows, PSSS and OMS are poised to lead the way. Their partnership exemplifies how collaboration between industry leaders can drive innovation, improve project outcomes, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the pipeline sector.

