Providing water security in NT

Image: blackday/Adobe Stocks

The Northern Territory (NT) Government is investing $53.1 million in water security projects to provide safe, reliable and sustainable water for the Northern Territory.

In Maningrida $21 million are being invested for three infrastructure upgrades to increase the reliability of the local water supply network.

This work will increase water storage capacity via the construction of a water tank, new pipes to move the water from the water storage to the community, and upgrades to the water network.

On the Gove Peninsula, $8.9 million is allocated towards a water pipeline upgrade in Yirrkala, to save water that is currently being lost, and includes a water infrastructure assessment for Gunyangara to identify water infrastructure needs.

“In a country like Australia, there are things that most of us take for granted. Like when we turn the tap on at home, safe drinking water will come out,” Federal Minister for the Environment and Water the Hon Tanya Plibersek said.

“But for more than 25,000 people in remote Australia, that isn’t the case.”

According to Plibersek, these Australians live in places without access to water that meets basic health guidelines.

“And another 600,000 people live in places without access to water that meets recognised standards – relying on water that’s murky, or contains unsafe levels of minerals, heavy metals and chemicals,” she said.

“This is simply not ok. That’s why we’re investing in projects to deliver critical water infrastructure projects in First Nations remote communities.”

These projects are an important next step in the Federal Government’s $150 million investment to make sure remote First Nations communities have access to clean drinking water.

It follows $26.7 million previously announced for Yuendumu and Millingimbi, where work on these projects has also created numerous economic and community benefits including the ability to build much-needed new housing.

“Providing secure and reliable water supply to these regional and remote will improve the quality of life for many Aboriginal Territorians,” Northern Territory Minister for Water the Hon Kate Worden said.

“Water is an incredibly important resource for Territorians and plays a part in the Territory Labor Government’s plan to develop our economy to $40 billion by 2030.”