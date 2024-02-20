Providing secure water and sewerage services in Barwon Heads

Drone view of the Barwon River and Lake Connewarre near Barwon Heads. Image: paul/stock.adobe.com

Barwon Water is upgrading the existing sewer pipeline between the Barwon River and Barwon Heads pump station on Barwon Heads Road.

This critical project is part of the utility’s ongoing commitment to providing high quality, secure and affordable water and sewerage services to the Barwon Heads community.

This pipeline is a very important piece of sewerage infrastructure, in that it takes sewage from Barwon Heads, Ocean Grove, Point Lonsdale and Queenscliff to the Black Rock Water Reclamation Plant in Breamlea.

In late 2021, the pipeline failed unexpectedly, leading to an emergency response and complex repair works to ensure a reliable sewerage service continued.

Investigation into the leak identified issues in the main requiring that it be replaced.

This project will upgrade the damaged pipeline and ensure communities can continue to benefit from high quality, secure and affordable water and sewerage services to the Barwon Heads, Ocean Grove, Queenscliff and Point Lonsdale communities.

The temporary pipeline will ensure continued high quality sewer services while works to upgrade the existing pipeline are undertaken.

This will be constructed along Geelong – Barwon Heads Road between the pump station and the Barwon River.

Installation of the temporary sewer pipeline will begin in April 2024, followed by construction of the upgraded sewer pipeline.

Works will involve installing a temporary sewer pipeline ahead of the pipeline replacement. From July 2024, the replacement pipeline works are scheduled to begin.

Construction activities are expected to go for approximately nine months, depending on the weather, and are scheduled to conclude in late 2024.