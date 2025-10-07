Providing critical infrastructure reliability

TEAM Furmanite delivers a comprehensive suite of mechanical, valve, heat treatment and asset integrity services. Image: Pavel/stock.adobe.com

In industries where operational integrity is non-negotiable, the demand for precise, timely, and expert intervention is paramount – enter TEAM Furmanite.

TEAM Furmanite is a leading provider of specialised industrial services, and has positioned itself at the frontline of infrastructure reliability.

Operating across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, the company supports sectors as diverse as oil and gas, mining, power generation, renewables, and most notably, pipelines.

TEAM Furmanite delivers a comprehensive suite of mechanical, valve, heat treatment and asset integrity services, all engineered to keep high-pressure and high-temperature systems performing safely and efficiently.

The company’s mission is a clear one: to help clients avoid unplanned downtime while maintaining safe, compliant, and optimised operations.

A key differentiator for the company lies in its capacity to perform critical mechanical interventions without interrupting production.

Services such as hot tapping, line stopping, and valve insertions are executed with precision, allowing pipelines and processing systems to remain live during repairs and system modifications. Beyond intervention, TEAM Furmanite’s field teams offer on-stream repair and field machining services, supporting plant operators with repairs that do not require equipment to be taken offline.

For piping systems suffering from wall loss or degradation, the company deploys advanced composite wrap technologies that restore structural strength and prolong asset life.

These solutions, combined with controlled bolting and online valve testing show TEAM Furmanite’s emphasis on safe and efficient repair strategies.

Its heat treatment division brings further technical depth to the business. Utilising electrical resistance, induction, and combustion heating methods, the team offers precision control in stress relief, pre-heating, and post-weld treatment applications.

This work is critical in preventing material fatigue or structural failure particularly in large-scale or legacy infrastructure where asset longevity is crucial.

Valves are another core area of capability. TEAM Furmanite supports both pressure safety and process isolation valves with in-situ repair, testing, and full shutdown management programs.

Clients benefit not only from expert valve services but from digital valve management platforms that simplify selection, procurement, and maintenance tracking.

For major shutdowns and turnarounds, TEAM Furmanite offers end-to-end project support with an emphasis on returning systems to service safely, on time, and within budget.

Its asset integrity programs help operators meet stringent compliance obligations, while advanced emissions control and digital monitoring platforms offer a forward-looking approach to environmental performance and real-time asset oversight.

In industries where even a minor delay can result in millions in lost revenue, TEAM Furmanite’s approach prioritises rapid mobilisation, multi-discipline expertise, and above all, safety.

The company’s culture of zero harm and commitment to technical excellence ensures every solution is tailored to the unique demands of each project, whether it’s a remote pipeline repair or a metropolitan power station turnaround.

With decades of experience in intervention and isolation techniques and the ability to operate across multiple geographies, TEAM Furmanite is a trusted partner for operators who cannot afford to compromise on performance.

Backed by global resources but driven by local knowledge, their services represent a critical layer of assurance in the infrastructure systems that power Australia and its regional neighbours.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.