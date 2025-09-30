Proven in the lab, trusted in the field

A recent installation in Bolivar, South Australia. Image: Denso

Denso Bore-Wrap’s impressive HDD performance has been confirmed through rigorous independent testing.

As technology continues to evolve, so too does the expectation for protective coatings that can withstand the extreme demands of horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The team at Denso Australia believes that these expectations must be met with evidence – not assumptions.

Since launching Bore-Wrap, Denso Australia has committed itself to an extensive program of internal research and development and independent third-party testing.

Its most recent collaboration with the National Facility for Pipeline Coating Assessment (NFPCA) at Deakin University provided valuable, unbiased insights into the product’s performance across a range of field-relevant conditions.

The testing assessed gouge resistance and adhesion strength using international standards including CSA Z245.20, NACE TM0215, and ASTM D4541. Two separate gouge test setups were used to reflect real-world HDD risks.

Gouge Test 1 tested with a simulated weld margin to represent side-impact strain and stress at field joints.

Gouge Test 2 tested without a weld margin to assess overall material integrity in standard sections.

In both scenarios, Bore-Wrap demonstrated exceptional resilience.

In the weld margin configuration, it resisted gouging forces up to 1250kgF before disbondment – more than double the load required to compromise other tested systems. This is a critical result, as field joint weld zones are particularly susceptible to mechanical damage during pull-through.

Beyond its mechanical performance, Bore-Wrap also offers several practical and long-term advantages for trenchless pipeline installations.

It is fully non-shielding, ensuring compatibility with cathodic protection systems.

The wrap is supplied in convenient, easy-to-apply packaging and can be installed in multiple layers if required. Its field-friendly formulation allows for application in a wide range of environmental conditions, whether on-site or off-site.

Bore-Wrap’s patented fibre architecture ensures that during HDD installations, its flexural strength is greater than that of the underlying parent coating system such as FBE, 3LPE and 3LPP parent coatings.

This is due to its high fibre content which provides enhanced durability under HDD stress, unlike more brittle UV-cured ARO systems.

Adding to this, Bore-wrap’s overlaps are smooth thus allowing for an easier installation uninhibited by larger overlaps which can cause additional stress on coatings and equipment.

From lab validation to in-field success (such as with recent applications in Bolivar, South Australia), Denso’s approach has been consistent and clear: test, refine, verify, and protect.

Denso Australia is committed to transparency, quality, and innovation. It invites engineers, asset owners, and pipeline professionals to explore the data for themselves.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.