Project illustrates contractor’s turnkey status

Pipe Tek recently demobilised from the pipeline project. Image: Pipe Tek

Pipe Tek has completed a pipeline project in outback Queensland which illustrated its credentials as a leading turnkey contractor.

The company’s team recently demobilised from the project, where it had been working on a major oil and gas pipeline.

Earlier in the year, Pipe Tek had undertaken a crucial integrity inspection on the pipeline. The company then returned to the site, along with TFG Group, for the construction of a new supply connection.

Pro Pipe Services was also engaged on the project, delivering hot tapping works. Pipe Tek managed everything from welding and hot tapping, to civil works and commissioning. Chief operating officer Taddam Farrant, who led the team on site, said, “The successful delivery of this project truly highlights our turnkey capabilities.”

