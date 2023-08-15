Program announced for Inside Construction Expo 2023

The program for the inaugural Inside Construction Expo has been announced, as the event is set to address current construction industry trends and challenges.

With over 150 speakers across three stages and a world-class exhibition showcasing the latest in technology, the Inside Construction Expo will feature a comprehensive conference program for all attendees.

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 20-21 September 2023, the Inside Construction Expo will be a must-attend event for industry members.

Speakers from companies including Fulton Hogan, McConnell Dowell and Aurecon will address attendees across the two days of the event.

For more information about the speakers, visit here.

On Wednesday 20 September, the three stages will present multiple presentations on workplace wellbeing and team management, digital transformation and connectivity, and sustainability and environment.

Some of these presentations will cover important topics impacting the industry including women in construction, the benefits of digital twins, concrete sustainability and many more.

Following all the presentations on day one, the Inside Construction Foundation Awards and Gala Dinner will take place, recognising individuals and businesses who excel within the industry.

On Thursday 21 September, presentations across the three stages will focus on construction productivity, the skills gap and health and safety.

Some of the presentations will cover topics such as supply chain distribution challenges, improving project efficiency and onsite safety management.

For more information about the full program, visit here.

Registration is completely free for both the exhibition and conference, while tickets for the awards night begin at $230 for an individual ticket.

To ensure you don’t miss out on this event, register for your free ticket here.

