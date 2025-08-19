Product strategy for a changing industry

Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics is balancing cutting-edge AI with the on-the-ground needs of pipeline operators.

In an industry where accuracy, adaptability and innovation are critical – and where success is measured by real-world emissions reduction – Bridger Photonics is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in methane detection.

With the recent addition of its first ever Senior Director of Product Management Anne Ready, Bridger continues to build on its technological excellence by delivering practical, scalable solutions tailored to operators worldwide.

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Ready, who brings a sharp product focus to Bridger’s already world-class science and engineering teams, to discuss her role, how the company adapts to diverse operator needs, and where the future of emissions reduction is headed.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Bridger has built world-class technology and a strong reputation in methane detection, and my role was created to help translate that technical excellence into even more impactful and scalable products for our customers.

A typical day is a mix of listening, aligning and building. I spend time with operators to understand their needs, work with our scientists and engineers to ensure we’re building solutions that meet those needs, and collaborate with our internal teams – marketing, sales and customer success – to make sure we’re bringing those solutions to market effectively.

No two days are the same, but they’re all centred around delivering value to our customers.

How does Bridger Photonics’ product strategy adapt to meet diverse operational needs?

The diversity in operational environments, ranging from upstream sites to complex LNG [liquefied natural gas] facilities is a major driver of our product strategy.

At Bridger, we’ve deliberately built flexibility into our core technology platform so that it can scale and adapt based on the unique needs of each industry segment.

Whether that’s deploying our Gas Mapping LiDAR [light detection and ranging] sensors from a plane for large-scale transmission networks or using drones for more targeted inspections, we prioritise the delivery of consistent, high-fidelity methane emissions data no matter the terrain, climate or infrastructure configuration.

Our goal is to meet oil and gas operators where they are, physically and strategically.

How is Bridger using artificial intelligence and machine learning in its work today?

At Bridger, we’re applying AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning not just for flashy features but to streamline how we operate behind the scenes. Our focus is on using these technologies to improve internal workflows like automating quality checks, accelerating data processing, and more efficiently identifying unusual emissions patterns or potential issues, so that we can deliver emissions data to our customers faster without compromising on quality.

It’s certainly a win–win and the value to operators is simple: they get high-confidence emissions data, delivered faster, with fewer manual delays.

How do Bridger’s solutions handle integrating emissions data into operator workflows?

Integration is a huge priority for us. We recognise that emissions data is only one piece of a broader operational puzzle. That’s why we focus on delivering data in formats and via tools that plug into existing workflows, whether that’s through our Bridger Data Connector, which is our Snowflake-based data delivery system, or Cockpit, which is our data visualisation platform that focuses on insights beyond just data delivery.

Because our data is georeferenced and time-stamped, it lends itself well to correlation with other operational data like production rates or maintenance records. The goal is not just to provide data, but to also provide usable context for operators.

What role does operator feedback play in the development of new data products?

It’s everything. Operator feedback drives our roadmap and helps us prioritise what matters.

A recent example of this is our move to offer drone-based Gas Mapping LiDAR, which was directly in response to customer feedback around access and inspection frequency needs in certain regions, such as offshore production platforms.

We’re constantly iterating on our products based on operator input, whether it’s how data is visualised, the speed of delivery or how emissions are categorised.

Bridger’s culture is deeply collaborative, and our core data product was developed hand-in-hand with operators from the start, shaped directly by their input, challenges and on-the-ground needs.

How do you see emissions reduction evolving over the next 5–10 years?

We’re seeing a shift from compliance-driven actions to performance-driven strategies. The operators who are leading the way are already treating emissions reduction as a core part of operational excellence, not just a checkbox.

As technologies mature and data becomes more reliable and timely, we’ll see more predictive and preventive approaches for emissions management, and we expect that to continue. Ultimately, the industry will move toward continuous improvement, guided by better data and insights, and a collective commitment to emissions reduction across the industry.

At Bridger Photonics, we’re excited to keep building the tools that help make that future possible.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.