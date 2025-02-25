Pro Pipe Services recognised for best service

The PPS and TDW team. Image: Pro Pipe Services

Pro Pipe Services has been recognised for its stellar service to the pipeline industry at T.D. Williamson’s Channel Partners Conference in Ankara, Türkiye.

The event was held in Ankara, Türkiye, and was attended by channel partners from Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

T.D. Williamson’s (TDW) channel partners provide pipeline operators with original equipment manufacturer certainty, local response and processes customised to market requirements, all over the globe. This allows partners, like Pro Pipe Services, to solve operator challenges in the field with the backing of TDW equipment.

At the conference, Pro Pipe Services received the prestigious Best Performing Partner award in recognition of its service to the pipeline industry.

“It was an honour to be awarded the Best Performing Partner award for TDW today at the Channel Partners Conference in Ankara, Türkiye,” company director and owner Joe Buttigieg said.

“This award could not be possible without the hard work of all our employees. Thank you all to who have contributed to achieving this award!”

The event also marked the opening of the Akyas Turkish Service Centre (Akyas is the TDW channel partner in Türkiye). The grand opening consisted of a traditional Turkish lunch and displays of TDW equipment and services.

