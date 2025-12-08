Pro Pipe Services reaches new heights in 2025

Image: Prime Creative Media

When infrastructure owners across Australia needed dependable pipeline expertise in 2025, Pro Pipe Services answered the call.

Pro Pipe Services has had a landmark year, deepening its national reach, refining its technology, and earning industry honours. As it closes out the year, Pro Pipe Services has reasserted itself as a capability leader in maintaining Australia’s critical lifelines. In 2025, the company drew broader attention in the industry as one of Australia’s pipeline problem solvers, combining world class capabilities with a deeply local, hands on approach.

Company owner Joe Buttigieg said that Pro Pipe Services has truly spread its wings in 2025.

“The highlight for us this year has been expanding well beyond our usual areas of business in Victoria and NSW.

“We did a lot of work up in central Queensland and some in the Northern Territory – including one extremely remote job which was part of a major pipeline project. We covered every single state this year.”

One of the standout moments of 2025 was external industry recognition. At a T.D. Williamson Channel Partners Conference in Ankara, Türkiye, Pro Pipe Services was awarded the Best Performing Partner honour, acknowledging the company’s excellence in service to pipeline operators.

In the field, the company’s prowess in hot tapping, line isolation and pipeline services was tested on multiple fronts. Buttigieg said the business has cracked new markets in 2025, including some work in the mining industry and on one major water project. These works took place in different states all over the country.

“For us, it doesn’t matter what’s in the pipe,” he said.

“Whether it’s compressed air, gas, water, slurry, or anything like that, as long as it’s a pipeline, we can tap into it, we can isolate it, and we can perform the service and alteration that is needed.”

Closer to home, Pro Pipe Services played a pivotal role in infrastructure projects across Victoria’s Big Build.

“We’re playing our part in developing critical infrastructure to support the growth of Victoria,” Buttigieg said.

“We’ve delivered many gas pipeline alterations in support of the Big Build, where existing pipes need to be rerouted with minimal fuss to make way for new infrastructure like bridges and railway lines.”

This rerouting allows infrastructure projects to progress in a timely manner, minimising project costs as well as the impact on the community. Moving into 2026, Pro Pipe Services is looking to further expand its business interstate on large-scale projects. Several such jobs are lined up for January, including a significant 30-inch bypass.

Another focus area is increasing involvement in the early phases of projects.

Typically, project designs are often completed without consultation with the teams who will eventually execute the work. This presents several challenges, the most common being the underestimation of space required to execute the work, and unnecessarily overdesigning when a specialised solution is already available. This disconnect can result in costly redesigns, lost time and logistical challenges.

Pro Pipe Services has been working hard to overturn this norm. By working with engineering consultation firms during a project’s design phase, the company can ensure flawless project execution every time.

This year has been a testament to Pro Pipe Services’ reliable and innovative work in the pipeline industry. And with the order book already filling up for 2026, the company’s journey is one to keep an eye on.