Pro Pipe Services’ growth invites collaboration

December 2022 marks five years since Pro Pipe Services was established. In that short period of time, the Australian-owned company has become one of the nation’s leading and biggest providers of hot tapping and line isolation services in the pipeline industry.

Growth with purpose

The company has continued to see exceptional growth in the market. Pro Pipe now has eight technicians based in its Melbourne service centre, servicing the entire country.

“We anticipate that we will be adding additional head count in 2023 to meet the demand,” says Director and owner Joe Buttigieg.

Having local technicians based in Australia allows Pro Pipe to provide services with a quick turnaround, providing customers with solutions in a shorter period of time.

“Our highly skilled and professional technicians provide the necessary skills to operate our equipment on high pressure pipelines, so that customers can be comfortable in the knowledge that the job will be completed efficiently and with the utmost attention to safety standards,” says Buttigieg.

Proof in action

Recently, Pro Pipe was contracted to provide service technicians and equipment to execute the second stage of a major pipeline alteration in one of Australia’s major capital cities, following success in completing the first stage in August 2022.

The project involved Pro Pipe isolating a 22-inch (DN550) high pressure transmission pipeline with a 12-inch (DN300) bypass to maintain flow while still allowing the modification of the existing pipeline for a major road project.

The project had some challenges associated with it, with it being located between a major arterial road, a railway line and an airport. The logistics for navigating the project were tough. However, with the professional civil contractors on site, working with the Pro Pipe team, the hot tapping and line isolation, modification and tie in were all completed within seven days, efficiently and safely.

Industry cooperation at its best

Australian pipeline operators can now count on Pro Pipe to deliver intervention, and isolation products and services, as a T.D. Williamson (TDW) channel partner.

The collaboration brings together the field expertise and technical innovation of TDW with Pro Pipe’s global boots-on-the-ground experience. TDW sees Pro Pipe as an excellent fit for their channel partner program, which provides industry-leading support for customers on a local level.

“T.D. Williamson and Pro Pipe Services are excited to partner with each other and look forward to working together to provide pipeline solutions in Australia and the APAC region,” says Buttigieg.

With over 100 years of combined service in the pipeline industry, Pro Pipe continues to deliver hot tapping, line isolation, commissioning, decommissioning and pipeline services to the gas distribution and transmission pipeline industry, as well as water, and industrial sectors throughout Australia.

To complement Pro Pipe’s hot tapping and line isolation services, the company also provides pipeline equipment maintenance and repairs on all brands of hot tap and line isolation equipment, WASK Bagtube, and pipeline equipment.

“For all hot tapping, line isolation and pipeline services, Pro Pipe Services is the best in the business,” says Buttigieg.

