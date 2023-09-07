Primus Line’s temporary surface pipeline solution

The highly modernised Overland Piping product from Primus Line ticks the box for temporary surface pipelines.

Temporary surface pipelines (TSPs) are designed for high pressure. These are usually laid above ground for a restricted period to transport mainly effluent or produced water.

Specifically, TSPs are used within the oil and gas and resources industries and are commonly laid on existing roads to transport water from its source to where it is needed for energy development.

Primus Line’s Overland Piping product is a TSP that is developed for temporary above ground lines for demanding and potentially hazardous media.

The lining of the flexible pipeline consists of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and offers high chemical resistance that withstands even highly corrosive hydrocarbon compounds.

Combined with the reinforcement made of aramid fabric, Overland Piping has tensile strength that allows for very high operating pressures.

This makes the Overland Piping product suitable to transfer a wide range of fluids including drinking water, wastewater, A1 jet fuel, oil-water mixtures, gas oil and many more.

The advantages

Primus Line’s Overland Piping is the ideal solution for when a temporary above-ground fluid transfer is required as it has operational, cost and technical advantages.

But while these advantages, such as the flexibility and reliability of the product, make it the ideal solution for many applications, how can it be set apart from other similar products?

Primus Line’s Overland Piping product shines through its eco-friendliness and safety.

As many companies transport hazardous fluids from point A to B and later A to C, the risk of unexpected accidents rises and can add to overall operating costs.

Overland Piping comprises of aramid fabric which makes it five times stronger than steel at an equal weight. It is through this robust material that allows for fewer equipment, machines and manpower on site, making it a safe and reliable solution in these instances.

The seamless installation process also allows for 1000 metres or more of the product to be laid, with no welding required.

The Overland Piping product is also fully reusable for multiple applications.

This saves companies from using heavy equipment and trucking, which can be costly, time consuming and compromising to the environment.

One example of this can be seen through a Canadian energy producer’s use of the Overland Piping product.

In 2021, the company transferred 363,556m3 of water via the Primus Line product across three different well pads, which led to 35,662 heavy haul trucks eliminated and 1090 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions saved.

With these all of these features, Overland Piping has been used in the oil and gas, resources, and mining industries across a range of projects.

Here are three examples of how Primus Line’s Overland Piping product was successfully utilised.

Bypass project

In 2020, around Oslo Fossumbekken, Norway, a DN 900/DN 1000 sewer pipeline needed to be renovated.

Due to the characteristics of the existing pipe, rehabilitation with cured-in-place pipes was chosen as the solution, however, since operation of the pipeline could not be stopped during these renovation works, a bypass solution had to be found: Primus Line’s Overland Piping product.

The company delivered 2131m of the flexible Overland Piping and corresponding Primus Line connectors DN 300 as the temporary above-ground bypass.

KEM ONE brine pipeline reliability project

Since November 2022, Primus Line has been installing the first Overland Piping in France, as part of KEM ONE’s brine pipeline reliability project.

The Overland Piping system is installed to bypass the KEM ONE brine pipeline over the last 8km through a 1km system, ensuring the brine supply of the plant during the pipeline section rehabilitation.

The start and end positions were modified for operation, with the installation of intermediate sectioning valves to isolate sections of approximately 1km each.

Produced water transfer

Prior to using Primus Line’s Overland Piping, an oil and gas producer in Canada moved produced water primarily by trucks or temporary above-ground high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipelines.

These methods proved to be time consuming due to the emissions and associated costs therefore, Primus Line’s Overland Piping product was implemented as the remedy.

As Overland Piping is a portable, environmentally sound, and economically viable alternative, it was a successful implementation.

