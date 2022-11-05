Prime Drilling puts expertise on full display

Set to exhibit at Bauma 2022, Prime Drilling’s Ralf Kiesow talks all things horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and explains just what sets Prime Drilling apart from the rest.

Prime Drilling is a name that has become synonymous with the highest precision and continuous innovation when it comes to the construction and development of robust horizontal directional drilling (HDD) systems. Utilising high-quality materials to develop low-maintenance, robust and reliable drilling rigs.

While still a relatively small company, Prime Drilling’s presence on an international scale has contributed to its growing HDD rig manufacturing.

The company’s international sales and service director, Ralf Kiesow, has been with Prime Drilling for 18 years and has nearly 30 years of industry experience up his sleeve. Speaking with The Australian Pipeliner, Kiesow explains that Prime Drilling began, primarily, as a manufacturer of HDD rigs.

At the time, the equipment Prime Drilling manufactured was all custom built and designed. However, by developing solid relationships founded on hard-work and reliability, the company was able to grow alongside its customers.

“Over time, as our reputation and our expertise grew, there became more of a demand for bigger machines,” says Kiesow.

“There came a point where we realised that there was an open market for equipment like an 80 tone compact unit – a type of machinery that is universally desired. From that realisation, we figured out that we could produce a standard model for this unit that could then be customised to suit the needs of specific clients.”

As of 2022, Prime Drilling boasts several gold standard products which vary from a small size range to 150 tone rigs.

Part of what makes Prime Drilling such a clear choice for customers across the globe is the ease with which clients can access supplementary parts. Prime Drilling prides itself on building its drilling rigs based off standard components that are readily accessible worldwide – this means that in the event that a component of the rig is in need of replacement, regardless of where in the world clients are based, they will be able to source a part without difficulty.

Likewise, thanks to Prime Drilling’s reliable and hardy designs the company is able to proudly state that each and every machine they have built remain functioning and in production. Some of the rigs are even able to boast a lifespan of 40,000 hours in use. This comes a total lifespan of at least 40 years.

One of Prime Drilling’s bestselling products on the market is the PD 45/19 CU. Small, efficient and compact, the PD 45 compact rig has set a new standard of performance within the industry. Thanks to a perfected design and optimised components when it comes to weight and sizes, the PD 45 has become the choice of many for any and all HDD needs.

Boasting a hefty 205-kilowatts (kW) of power, the PD 45 is capable of 19000 newton meters (Nm) of torque.

The mounted CAT 7.1 ACERT motor features the latest emission standards and adjustable cooling systems, minimising fuel consumption and optimising efficiency. Furthermore, the feed as well as pull back functions of the hydraulic power rotary head are carefully driven by an internal rack and pinion (R&P) feed system.

Similarly, another one of Prime Drilling’s innovative products is the PD X-3.300 HD. The X-series mud pump is built to impress and does nothing short of delivering thanks to its robust and low-wear design. With a flow rate of 2.737 to 3.497 litres per minute and a maximum flow pressure of 113 bar, the PD X-3.300 is the first choice for many across the globe. The 7-fold bearing mounted drive shaft, equipped with three eccentric wheels, replaces conventional crankshafts. This shaft revolution reduces operational wear and damage to a minimum, thanks to a maximum of 230 rotations per minute.

With a reputation of high-quality rig manufacturing proceeding them, it’s no wonder that Prime Drilling is set to take the 2022 Bauma convention by storm in the coming months.

Held in Munich, Germany, the convention is the 33rd edition of the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment.

“There will be a variety of rigs to see from us,” says Kiesow. “We will have our electric rigs there, of course, alongside some older style and hydraulically driven rigs. Of course, our bestseller – the PD 45 – will be present alongside the PD X-3000.

“For those of us who know us well, there will be a lot to see and a lot to get excited about and for those who are just being introduced to the Prime Drilling name, we’re hoping Bauma will be a great opportunity to showcase what sets us apart.”

For more information and to find out more about some of products on display at Bauma 2022, visit www.prime-drilling.de/en.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.