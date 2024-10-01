Preparing for the future with Mipela

Mipela likens the energy transition to walking along a narrow path – alignment through digitalisation and future technologies is key to success. Image: Rymden/stock.adobe.com

At this year’s Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Convention, Mipela GeoSolutions is on deck to help solve the pipeline sector’s most pressing data challenges.

The energy transition is ramping up, with more and more businesses moving away from fossil fuels to electrification to drive down carbon emissions in their operations.

As companies face mounting pressure from regulators and stakeholders to decarbonise operations, the role of data – and its value as an asset within an organisation– is increasingly prominent.

Technology is constantly evolving and is often complex. That’s why pipeline companies are turning to Mipela GeoSolutions for expert guidance in data management.

Mipela’s X-Info suite of software solutions turns data collection and analysis into a streamlined process, as it can manage, share, visualise and capture data for clients – connecting people with information.

“Mipela GeoSolutions is helping its pipeline industry customers learn new ideas to align processes and systems to automate tasks and eliminate manual processes,” Mipela Managing Director Hayden McDonald told The Australian Pipeliner.

Mipela GeoSolutions is currently undertaking a digital transformation of the X-Info suite. The phases of this project are to migrate and modernise, so the Mipela team can in turn enhance security, improve reliability, and increase performance.

“We are continuing with our digital transformation, with the migration phase of our new X-Info portal hosting platform in AWS (Amazon Web Services) now complete,” McDonald said.

Leveraging the new and improved capabilities of its X-Info suite assurance solutions, Mipela is maintaining and aligning its processes and systems, enhancing the security of customer data, while also driving forward future of solutions with new ideas, improvements and innovations.

These solutions can digitalise core business functions, including stakeholder, project, customer relationship and asset management, geographic information, stakeholder engagement, document management systems, and much more, integrates them into a unified knowledge software solution.

“With Mipela, you can easily monitor, manage and improve the efficiency of your business processes to ensure all procedures and steps are completed on time and your projects remain on track,” McDonald said.

“Storing, maintaining, tracking and analysing information within your business has never been easier.”

Mipela will be on the ground at the APGA Convention, highlighting the latest in its suite of digital solutions.

“This year we wanted to visually highlight the race that is underway in the energy transition and the tightrope that we are all travelling along, in a way that people could easily understand in how we align the solutions and services we provide,” McDonald said.

“Whether you’re an established player or just starting out, we help clients accelerate the assurance of their day-to-day data management activities or hosting needs, no matter where they are in their journey along the tightrope.

“To help with this transition, we have decided to stage our convention stand as a psychiatrist’s office to help clients diagnose their most pressing cloud hosting or data management ailments.”

Mipela’s stand will be warm and inviting with a fireplace, chaise lounge, and decorated with the company’s animal mascots and key messages.

“At the convention, we will share how we provide secure solutions in pipeline industry, enabling your people to be proactive and improving the lifecycle of your day-to-day activities.

Whether it’s digitalising business practices, environmental, social and governance accountability, eliminating operational inefficiencies, or improving safety, Mipela has a digital solution for almost anything. The company’s suite of products is helping drive the pipeline sector into the future.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.