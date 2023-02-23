Potential pipeline to supply drought vulnerable communities in QLD

The pipeline is part of the gateway to prosperity for Toowoomba.

Heavy rainfalls have eased short-term water supply concerns in rural Queensland, but recent history has shown that regional towns are still vulnerable to drought.

Supplying rural communities

The Toowoomba-Warwick pipeline will be constructed, owned, and operated by utility company Seqwater. Transporting water from the Wivenhoe Dam, it will provide the 3400 residents of Cambooya, Greenmount, Nobby, and Clifton. It will also deliver a contingency water supply in case of drought to a further 24,000 residents across the towns of Warwick, Allora, Yangan, Stanthorpe and Kallarney.

Seqwater is set to connect the 109-km Toowoomba-Warwick Pipeline to the Wivenhoe-Cressbrook Pipeline – existing water infrastructure that belongs to the Toowoomba Regional Council – and connect it with the Warwick Reservoir.

The best option

The Queensland Government’s Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water says that the cost of alternative water transportation is extremely untenable. It estimates that carting water to Warwick would require mobilising around 570 heavy trucks per day, each travelling over 100 km and an annual cost of $48 million.

Aside from the obvious carbon footprint of such an endeavour, the ongoing cost and logistical challenges are not feasible for a town of some 15,000 people.

The Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline is a necessary part of a suite of measures which will help provide sustainable water security to the region.

Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio says that having certainty of water supply will give the community confidence as well as assuring the security of small businesses and industry which rely on the councils’ reticulated supplies.

“This is good news for future economic growth of the region’s communities and provides a pathway to prosperity,” says Antonio. “There has been a considerable amount of work which has taken place to get us to this point, and cooperation between the State Government, Southern Downs Regional Council and Toowoomba Regional Council.”

Supported by local and state government

In June 2022, the Queensland Government confirmed over $300 million in funding for the Toowoomba-Warwick Pipeline project. The Toowoomba Regional and Southern Downs Regional Council both voted in favour of this funding in November 2022.

The positive vote followed on the heels of the announcement of the state government’s $19.34 million investment in the drought resilience package for the Southern Downs region.

Delivered in collaboration with Seqwater, Sunwater, Southern Downs and Toowoomba Regional Councils, the package is aimed at providing reliable, long-term drought contingencies – part of which includes the investigative activities required to establish the Toowoomba-Warwick pipeline. Activities that have already been completed by Seqwater.

According to the Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, the endorsement of both councils indicates the solidification of good job opportunities and better services for the southwest regions.

“We’re thrilled that Toowoomba and Southern Downs have supported this project and — subject to some final negotiations — we are now in a position to meet our commitment to get this project underway and on track for scheduled completion by the end of 2026,” says Butcher. “Construction of this pipeline is critical to providing improved water security for the residents of Southern Downs Regional Council as well as delivering approximately 420 jobs to the Toowoomba and Southern Downs communities during construction.”

A twofold solution

The Toowoomba-Warwick Pipeline will play two major roles in the future of rural Queensland’s water supply. It will both bolster Toowoomba residents’ water supply and provide relief in the case of drought.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has agreed that will only operate the pipeline during drought, that it will do so in a way that does not negatively impact water security for Toowoomba, and under the understanding that doing so will occur at an affordable cost.

Butcher confirmed that Toowoomba residents can be confident that the pipeline will not impact their existing water supply, while at the same time providing drought resilience to surrounding communities.

Similarly, Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi says the collaboration between two levels of government would deliver significant benefits to Southern Downs communities and welcomed the move to increase the drought resilience of the region.

“When the town of Warwick almost ran out of water, in 2020, it was a stark reminder that the weather is unpredictable and we need to protect ourselves against potential disaster as much as possible,” he says.

“We are most grateful for the continued support from the Queensland Government and our neighbours Toowoomba Regional Council and look forward to ongoing collaboration to see this drought-resilience project come to fruition.”

Seqwater has already delivered detailed designs for the pipeline and is continuing to work with stakeholders in preparing to move into the pre-construction phase of the pipeline, including discussion with landholders.

Once the Queensland Government formalises the commencement stage, Seqwater will be able to set to work to protect the future of climate-vulnerable communities in the sunshine state.

