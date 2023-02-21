Port Kembla Pipeline completes first HDD drive

Port Kembla pipeline finishes HDD drive.

The project team on the Port Kembla Pipeline in New South Wales has completed pulling back the project’s first horizontal directional drilling (HDD) drive.

Nacap has announced that the first drive for the pipeline – called HDD 1 – was 338 metres long, drilling beneath the ground near the Port Kembla coal terminal offices.

The pipeline forms part of AIE’s Port Kembla Energy Terminal (PKET), which will streamline connecting LNG from a floating storage and regasification unit, berthed in the harbour at Port Kembla, with the NSW gas transmission network.

The deal for the PKET was signed by Jemena and Australian Industrial Energy (AIE) – a subsidiary of Squadron Energy – was signed in March 2022.

Construction of the PKET is expected to take up to 16 months to be completed, and is being completed by Nacap, Jemena, Zinfra and UEA Group.

Nacap said that the success is demonstrative of the highly capable site team, empowered by Jemena’s project foresight with regards to early engagement.

