Pollard’s Pack Tuﬀ for pipeline projects

One of Australia’s leading manufacturers, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies provides an eﬀective and economical solution for pipeline projects with its Pack Tuﬀ bags.

Since 1968, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has been providing simple and eﬀective packaging options by processing virgin timber by-products into sawdust and wood shavings and packaging them in poly-woven or hessian bags.

Today, Pollard’s is a leading manufacturer and distributer for the pipeline industry, with its Pack Tuﬀ bags used by many pipeline and infrastructure contractors throughout Australia.

The Pack Tuﬀ bags are an economical, reliable and simple solution for pipeline bedding. Each Pack Tuﬀ is an eco-friendly polywoven, strong and durable bag, which supports weights up to 15 tonne.

The practical packaging solution is also designed to break down after disposal to avoid generating excessive land waste.

McConnell Dowell Senior Pipeline Engineer Andrew Tsitas has used Pollard’s products for many years across various applications such as storing and transporting pipes.

His team at McConnell Dowell use the Pack Tuﬀ bags to lift and protect heavy loads and to prevent jostling during freight.

“While it isn’t particularly sexy technology, it is a key ingredient for ensuring the integrity of pipe cuttings,” Tsitas said, who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.

“Pollard’s provides a reliable and efficient service for all our projects around Australia.”

Pollard’s director Peter Brennan said that the durability of the product has assisted companies

“Unlike competitors’ products, our bags can take a great deal of rough handling and tossing about on job sites,” Brennan said.

“We’ve been told our bags are preferred because they withstand a lot of hammering.”

Each Pack Tuﬀ bag is durable, which is essential when facilitating multiple re-uses in the heavy-duty pipeline industry.

“The degradation process will depend on exposure to the weather, but our Pack Tuﬀ bags will certainly withstand far greater exposure times than hessian alternatives,” Brennan said.

“Companies are also using our Pack Tuﬀ Bags to store the pipes in their laydown yards prior to transporting them to the construction site.”

Pollard’s Pack Tuﬀ bags are available to be shipped across the country, with each pallet arriving on site stretch-wrapped and weatherproof.

With each Pack Tuﬀ bag to 80 per cent lighter than comparably sized sandbags, the easy manoeuvrability lowers occupational risks, which is key in any pipeline construction project.

The product has been used across various projects involving companies such as Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, Spiecapag, John Holland, Nacap, as well as McConnell Dowell and Trans Global Project Logistics.

These projects have included the Victorian Desalination Plant, Northern Gas Pipeline, the Lake Way Gas Pipeline, Adnew Gas Pipeline, the Victorian North-South pipeline, the WORM and the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline where Pollard’s provided approximately 25,00 bags.

Pollard’s supplies sawdust and dust-extracted shavings in both hard and soft woods throughout Australia. The company’s variety of graded sawdust products have a multitude of applications with pipe bedding being one of several specialty areas.

