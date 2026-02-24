PNG Expo welcomes on-site editorial coverage   

Image: Prime Creative Media

Papua New Guinea’s premier resources and industrial event, the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo), will return to Port Moresby on 1–2 July 2026, with strong early demand already growing for the event.

PNG Expo brings together leaders and professionals from mining, energy, construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors, creating a powerful platform to showcase products and services and unlock new opportunities.

In an exciting addition for 2026, PNG Expo will feature on-site editorial coverage led by PNG Mining’s editor Ben Cartwright.

“PNG Expo provides a unique window into the projects, people and innovations shaping Papua New Guinea’s industrial sectors and I’m really excited to showcase what’s going on,” Cartwright said.

“Being on-site allows me to capture real-time insights, feature exhibitor achievements and share the stories that matter most to the industry.”

Throughout the event, Cartwright will interview exhibitors both on the conference stage and on the exhibition floor, highlighting the latest technologies and challenges within the resources industry.

“This kind of coverage gives exhibitors more than just foot traffic, it gives them a voice,” Cartwright added. “It’s about amplifying their impact, strengthening credibility and helping their message reach a wider audience.”

As mining and resource projects continue to expand nationwide, PNG Expo provides a platform for organisations to exchange knowledge and build partnerships that support sustainable and resilient operations. The event is expected to strengthen collaboration, encourage local participation, and support the ongoing development of Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.

PNG Expo is projected to attract a strong turnout from across the mining sector, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for anyone involved in or supporting the resources division in Papua New Guinea.

Exhibitor spaces are now available, including premium indoor stands and tailored exhibition packages designed to suit a wide range of business needs. With demand already strong and space limited, companies are encouraged to secure their spot early to avoid missing out.

To book an exhibition stand contact:

Ezra Wolde, Business development manager

Phone: 0411 188 322

Email: ezra.wolde@primecreative.com.au

Interested in attending? Get your tickets here.