PNG Expo returns

Image: Prime Creative Media

Returning to Port Moresby on 1–2 July 2026, the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will unveil an expanded conference program focused on key challenges and growth opportunities within Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) mining and resources sector.

Across two full days, attendees will hear from industry leaders, technical specialists, policymakers, and community stakeholders. They will explore new insights, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of mining in PNG. From logistics and public health to investment and sustainability, the 2026 program offers something for every corner of the industry.

Day one will open with key discussions on public health and safety including disease prevention, mental health and workforce wellbeing- critical topics for ensuring safe and resilient mining operations.

Sustainable mining solutions will also take centre stage, with speakers examining innovative approaches that help balance economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.

A dedicated logistics panel will tackle the unique geographical challenges PNG faces, transporting heavy equipment across rugged terrain to overcoming supply chain constraints that affect project timelines and operational efficiency.

The second day will focus on technology and investment shaping the future of PNG’s mining sector. A panel on next-generation exploration will explore how tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and remote sensing can be applied in PNG’s complex geological environments.

PNG holds some of the world’s richest mineral and precious-metal deposits yet turning these resources into market-ready products remains a significant challenge. The Financing and Investment Panel will delve into what it takes for local projects to attract the global capital necessary to establish, expand, and sustain commercial production.

As PNG’s mining industry continues to grow, strong and meaningful community engagement is more important than ever. The ‘Building Trust’ session is expected to bring together community leaders, mining executives, government representatives, and social performance specialists discussing how to foster enduring relationships with customary landowners, support local development priorities, and secure long-term social licence to operate.

The panel will also examine how collaboration among companies, communities, and government can create shared prosperity as the sector rapidly evolves.

The conference will further explore the critical challenges PNG faces in securing reliable and affordable power. Given the nation’s remote and rugged landscape, speakers will discuss whether transitioning to lower-carbon energy systems or adopting hybrid solutions can deliver more stable and sustainable power for mining operations.

Prime Creative Media Show Director – Mining Events, Rebecca Todesco, said the 2026 PNG Expo is an unmissable opportunity for the mining industry.

“PNG Expo 2026 goes beyond a traditional industry event; it serves as a springboard for the future of mining in Papua New Guinea,” she said.

“Bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, we’re enabling the collaboration and ideas needed to support sustainable growth and lasting success.”

2026 ushers in a new era for PNG Expo, building on past successes while breaking new ground. Whether you’re familiar with the event or exploring it for the first time, we’re ready to welcome you and deliver an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss out- stands are filling up fast- claim your exhibition space now! https://pngexpo.com/exhibit/