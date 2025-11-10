PNG Expo returns in 2026

Building on the momentum of the record-breaking 2025 iteration, PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will return to Port Moresby in 2026.

For two days on 1-2 July, The Stanley Hotel and Suites will once again transform into a buzzing hub of innovation, networking, and real-world solutions at PNG Expo.

The team has been listening closely to exhibitors, attendees, and partners, and is making meaningful changes to ensure PNG Expo continues to drive connections between PNG and Australia’s mining and resources sectors.

One of the most exciting updates is an updated and expanded floorplan designed to improve traffic flow, increase exposure for exhibitors, and create more engaging showcase areas across the exhibition floor. This refreshed layout supports more exhibitors, better networking, and more strategic positioning for sponsors and suppliers.

In 2026, the free-to-attend conference program will be curated in collaboration with the editorial team at PNG Mining and will offer a dynamic platform for learning and insight. Covering the critical trends shaping the future of the sector, the offer practical takeaways for professionals working across all areas of the industry.

Fuelled by overwhelming engagement and enthusiastic feedback, PNG Expo will once again place networking at the very heart of the event experience. In 2026, networking isn’t just part of the agenda, it’s the main event. Next year’s event will see an agenda offering more networking opportunities where face-to-face interaction will drive genuine outcomes.

2026 will also see the return of TriCab as a silver sponsor – a valued partnership that continues to support meaningful outcomes for the industry.

Marketing manager of mining events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said that momentum is building across the sector and PNG Expo 2026 is designed to scale with that growth.

“The launch of our 2026 event marks a new phase for PNG Expo and one we’re especially proud to lead,” she said.

“From a redesigned floorplan to stronger content streams and bigger networking opportunities, everything we’re doing is designed to add value for both exhibitors and attendees.”

2026 is more than just a reboot – it’s the next evolution of PNG Expo. Whether you’re a long-time supporter or considering joining us for the first time, we can’t wait to show you what’s in store.

For more information, visit pngexpo.com/get-involved/