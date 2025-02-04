PNG Expo: Mix business with leisure

The 2024 PNG Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

After a long day of conducting business at an industry event, finding somewhere to eat and unwind can sometimes pose a challenge – especially when away from home.

PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) takes care of for you. On top of a curated exhibition floor and an informative speaker program, PNG Expo offers a suite of networking opportunities to help delegates get the most out of their time in Port Moresby and maximise their exhibition experience.

Delegates are invited to kick off the 2025 festivities at welcome drinks the night before the exhibition’s commencement.

Set against the backdrop of the Port Moresby skyline, events manager at Prime Creative Media, Siobhan Rocks, said the welcome drinks were a highlight from the 2024 event program.

“The welcome drinks were an amazing opportunity for the exhibitors to come together in a relaxing environment beside the pool at the Stanley Hotel, with great food and great music before the real business started.

“The location, the staff, the food, the music – all of it comes together to really set the scene for what will be an amazing few days.”

This year’s PNG Expo will emulate the success of the 2024 welcome drinks event, offering the chance for delegates to rub shoulders with industry and forge new business relationships in a laid-back, informal setting.

The sideline events don’t stop there – the two-day exhibition will culminate in the gala dinner, which Rocks said took the 2024 event to a new level and was the perfect way to cap off the days of doing business and getting to know each other last year.

“The 2024 gala dinner was everything we loved about the welcome drinks but also gave everyone the opportunity to sit down with people they’d been speaking to for the last couple of days and make business happen, all while enjoying a five-star meal, great speeches and wonderful entertainment,” Rocks said.

“It was a really great way to cap off what was a successful first edition for PNG Expo and we can’t wait to make it bigger and better this year.”

With the exhibition and all sideline events located at the Stanley Hotel – a premier business location in Port Moresby and one many exhibitors and delegates also stay at – delegates can focus on networking and establishing lasting business relationships.

PNG Expo will be held in Port Moresby from 2-3 July 2025. For more information on exhibiting, or to learn how you can secure your attendance to PNG Expo’s networking events, visit pngexpo.com.