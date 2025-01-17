PNG Expo makes its return

Image: Prime Creative Media

Resources industry players are Papua New Guinea-bound in 2025 for the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will make its long-anticipated return to Port Moresby in 2025, attracting all the key players from the Australian and PNG resources industries.

On top of its curated floor plan and stacked speaker conference, the 2025 event takes the backache out of conducting international business by connecting buyers and suppliers in one key location.

Delivering on its promise to be an unmissable industry event, all the attractions across the two-day event will take place in one central location – the Stanley Hotel.

Situated in the commercial and governmental hub of Port Moresby, the Stanley Hotel is conveniently located close to the airport and prioritises the welfare of its guests, offering a safe and secure stay.

Key exhibitors like Metso, Blackwoods, Sandvik, Dreager, Lincom, and Putzmeister have already locked in their floor space – get in quick to lock in your stand’s location on the floor plan.

TriCab, a premium supplier of high-performance flexible cable and accessories, has renewed its sponsorship for 2025.

TriCab Queensland State Manager Shane Plumridge reflected on the company’s silver sponsorship at the 2024 expo.

“The ability to see people from the local area in the one place all with the same values, who were looking for new and innovative products and services, was a tribute to the organisers,” Plumridge said.

“It gave TriCab the ability to expose our vision of demonstrating our capabilities in PNG’s growing mining industry.”

Plumridge encouraged all stakeholders involved in the resources and industrial support channel to attend the 2025 event.

“The organisers have created a concentrated group of suppliers in a safe and easy-going atmosphere, where the cream of the mining supply chain providers are showcasing innovative products,” he said.

“Events like the PNG Expo are vital in bringing like-minded consumers and suppliers together in the one space where it is mutually beneficial to all.”

Marketing Manager of Mining Events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said the focus for the 2025 event is allowing delegates and attendees to maximise face time and networking opportunities.

“Holding the event at a luxury business location like the Stanley Hotel means our delegates can spend more time building lasting industry connections and less time travelling between locations,” she said

From the welcome drinks to the exhibition floor, the speaker conference and the gala dinner – all sideline events will be held within walking distance on Stanley Hotel property.

“Our delegates can make the most of their time at the conference, knowing that once they arrive, we will bring the industry to them,” Todesco said.

“Locating everything in the one place not only means more contact between our buyers and suppliers but also means we can prioritise the welfare of our attendees.”

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will be held from 2–3 July 2025.

Get involved in PNG Mining by visiting https://pngexpo.com/

