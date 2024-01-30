PNG Expo lands in Port Moresby

The PNG Expo will be held in Port Moresby across 3-4 July. Image: Design_Bank/Shutterstock.com

In 2024, the PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will take place from 3 to 4 July in Port Moresby. Here’s what attendees can expect from the two-day event.

In Papua New Guinea (PNG), the mining industry is a strong driver of economic growth. Since the 1900s, the industry has evolved to see cast quantities of gold, copper, silver nickel and oil and gas.

The PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is the premier event to showcase the latest developments across the mining and resources sector within PNG.

The PNG Expo will bring together members of the industry into once location at Port Moresby to create a marketplace where business is done.

The event is under new ownership, with a commitment to invest in the professionalism, infrastructure, and marketing of the event locally and internationally.

The two-day exhibition will feature over 100 displays of equipment and stands, while the conference will showcase experts from across the sector presenting on three crucial topics: productivity, safety, and sustainability.

The presentations will also delve into the challenges and opportunities for the local industry.

“We have received really positive feedback from the industry so far,” show director Lauren Chartres said.

“We’re excited to see this event moving to a new phase of development and bringing additional value to the PNG resources sector.”

Leaders in productivity solutions will be exhibiting at the event to present their innovative technology, showcasing how it benefits the PNG mining industry.

“We know that productivity and efficiency are huge drivers of success in PNG,” Chartres said.

“We’re excited to see how exhibitors address these issues with their solutions at the event in July.”

With the topics of sustainability and safety, the conference will aim to pave the way for companies striving for positive change.

Chartres said they understand how safety and sustainability impacts businesses within the PNG mining industry.

“The PNG Expo will allow businesses to drive transformative changes towards a sustainable future,” she said.

As the date for the 2024 event approaches, exhibitor spots are filling up fast.

The PNG Expo expects to attract more than 2000 key buyers and procurement managers from across landowners, government, mining, energy, petroleum, and infrastructure industries.

Limited opportunities for leading companies in productivity solutions are still available.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grow your business in an expanding market.

For more information, visit the PNG Expo website.