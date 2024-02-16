PNG Expo lands in Port Moresby

The PNG Expo will be held in Port Moresby across 3-4 July. Image: Design_Bank/Shutterstock.com

This year the PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will take place from 3 to 4 July in Port Moresby. Here’s what attendees can expect from the two-day event.

In Papua New Guinea (PNG), the mining industry is a strong driver of economic growth. Since the 1900s, the industry has evolved to see cast quantities of gold, copper, silver nickel and oil and gas.

The PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is the premier event to showcase the latest developments across the mining and resources sector within PNG.

MRC Global, a leading global distributor of pipe, valve and fitting products and services, is sponsoring the event.

MRC Global Australia key account manager Nicholas Tsirindanis said he was looking forward to the premier event for numerous reasons, but mainly because the PNG Expo will bring together members of the industry into once location at Port Moresby to create a marketplace where business is done.

“We are looking forward to connecting with our customers and to making new contacts,” he said.

“It provides an opportunity to showcase and discuss what a company can do and also to make contact with new companies that may not be aware of who you are.”

The event is under the new ownership of Prime Creative Media, which has a commitment to investing in the professionalism, infrastructure, and marketing of the event locally and internationally.

“MRC Global is looking forward to meeting with mine and oil and gas site people,” Tsirindanis said.

“One of the factors we consider important for the event is how well attended the exhibition will be by key mine and oil and gas decision makers.”

The two-day exhibition will feature over 100 displays of equipment and stands, while the conference will showcase experts from across the sector presenting on three crucial topics: productivity, safety, and sustainability.

The presentations will also delve into the challenges and opportunities for the local industry.

“We have received really positive feedback from the industry so far,” Prime Creative Media show director Lauren Chartres said.

“We’re excited to see this event moving to a new phase of development and bringing additional value to the PNG resources sector.”

Leaders in productivity solutions will be exhibiting at the event to showcase their innovative technology, demonstrating how it benefits the PNG mining industry.

“We know that productivity and efficiency are huge drivers of success in PNG,” Chartres said.

“We’re excited to see how exhibitors address these issues with their solutions at the event in July.”

The conference will aim to pave the way for companies striving for positive change.

Chartres said they understand how the mining and resources industries impact the broader PNG economy.

“The PNG Expo will allow businesses to drive transformative changes towards a sustainable future,” she said.

As the date for the 2024 event approaches, exhibitor spots are filling up fast.

The PNG Expo expects to attract more than 2000 key buyers and procurement managers from across landowners, government, mining, energy, petroleum, and infrastructure industries.

Limited opportunities for leading companies in productivity solutions are still available.

