PNG Expo just around the corner

Image: Prime Creative Media

The event will attract a strong audience from across the mining, construction and industrial sectors.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will take place in Port Moresby on 1–2 July 2026, bringing together leaders and professionals from mining, energy, construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

With early demand already building, the event is positioning itself as a central meeting point for organisations seeking to connect, share ideas and showcase the technologies and services driving Papua New Guinea’s resource economy. The exhibition floor will feature companies working across the mining and industrial supply chain, while the conference program will explore the projects, innovations and partnerships influencing the sector’s future.

A notable addition to the 2026 event is the introduction of on-site editorial coverage led by Ben Cartwright. As editor of PNG Mining, Cartwright will report directly from the exhibition floor and conference stage, interviewing exhibitors and industry representatives throughout the two-day event.

“PNG Expo provides a unique window into the projects, people and innovations shaping Papua New Guinea’s industrial sectors and I’m really excited to showcase what’s going on,” Cartwright said. “Being on-site allows me to capture real-time insights, feature exhibitor achievements and share the stories that matter most to the industry.”

The on-site coverage will highlight emerging technologies, industry developments and the perspectives of companies operating across the resources sector. Cartwright said the initiative offers exhibitors an opportunity to extend their reach beyond the event itself.

“This kind of coverage gives exhibitors more than just foot traffic, it gives them a voice,” he said. “It’s about amplifying their impact, strengthening credibility and helping their message reach a wider audience.”

As mining and resource projects continue to expand across Papua New Guinea, PNG Expo provides a platform for organisations to exchange knowledge and build partnerships that support safe, sustainable and resilient operations.

The 2026 event will also feature a new strategic partnership, with the PNG Chiefs joining as Impact Partner. The collaboration brings a unique connection between sport, business and community development while strengthening the Expo’s role as a platform where industry and opportunity intersect.

The franchise is preparing to enter the National Rugby League competition in 2028, and the partnership highlights a broader vision for development and engagement across the country.

According to Lorna McPherson, the collaboration reflects the organisation’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people and supporting national progress.

“As the PNG Chiefs, we are committed to being more than just a rugby team, we want to be a platform for change and developing PNG,” McPherson said. “Partnering with PNG Expo as the Impact Partner made perfect sense because the Expo brings together business, industry, community leaders and innovators who are shaping Papua New Guinea’s future.”

McPherson said the partnership strengthens connections between industry and the wider community while creating pathways for the next generation.

“This partnership allows us to align our brand with organisations that share our vision of opportunity, development and uplifting communities across the country,” she said. “For the wider PNG community, it creates a bridge between young people, industry leaders and potential employers, helping open doors to pathways in education, sport and industry.”

On the exhibition floor, several leading suppliers and technology providers have already confirmed their participation. Companies including Komatsu, Hexagon, Lincom Group, MASPRO, Metso, Sandvik Rock Processing, SMC Corporation Pty Ltd and Spectra Industria are preparing to exhibit.

Their participation reflects the breadth of businesses supporting Papua New Guinea’s mining and industrial supply chain, from heavy equipment and processing technology to automation and engineering services.

The event is expected to attract a strong audience from across the mining, construction and industrial sectors, reinforcing its reputation as a must-attend gathering for organisations involved in Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.