PNG Chiefs kick off as Impact Partner for PNG Expo 2026 

Image: Prime Creative Media

The PNG Chiefs join the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) as key Impact Partner for 2026.

As Impact Partner, the PNG Chiefs bring a new level of energy and influence to PNG Expo, strengthening its role as a platform where industry, innovation, and opportunity come together. With the franchise preparing to enter the NRL competition in 2028, the partnership also highlights the growing momentum around the event and its ability to connect industry leaders with the next generation across Papua New Guinea.

Lorna McPherson, CEO of the PNG Chiefs, said the partnership aligns sport, business and community to create opportunities for young people across the country.

“As the PNG Chiefs, we are committed to being more than just a rugby team, we want to be a platform for change and developing PNG,” McPherson said.

“Partnering with PNG Expo as the Impact Partner made perfect sense because the Expo brings together business, industry, community leaders, and innovators who are shaping Papua New Guinea’s future. This partnership allows us to align our brand with organisations that share our vision of opportunity, development, and uplifting communities across the country.”

McPherson added that the collaboration strengthens connections and opens doors for the wider community.

“For the PNG Chiefs, it elevates our role as ambassadors for national unity and progress. For the wider PNG community, it creates a bridge between young people, industry leaders, and potential employers, helping open doors to pathways in education, sport and industry.”

As mining and resource projects continue to expand nationwide, PNG Expo provides a timely platform for organisations to connect, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships that support safe, sustainable and resilient operations.

With leading companies like Komatsu, Hexagon, Lincom Group, MASPRO, Metso, Sandvik Rock Processing, SMC Corporation Pty Ltd, and Spectra Industria already preparing to exhibit, PNG Expo 2026 is expected to attract a strong audience from across the mining, construction, and industrial sectors, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for anyone involved in Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.

Don’t miss your chance to join the industry’s leading suppliers and innovators on the exhibition floor.

To book an exhibition stand contact:

Ezra Wolde, Business Development Manager

Phone: 0411 188 322

Email: ezra.wolde@primecreative.com.au

Interested in attending? Get your tickets here:

pngexpo.com/attend