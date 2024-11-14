PLIDCO celebrates 75 years

Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath with Clark Smith of Petroquip, and PLIDCO’s Tom Mordarski. All images: Tremco Pipeline Equipment

PLIDCO (The Pipeline Development Company) recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, inviting its global sales agents to visit its large facility in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath attended PLIDCO’s 75th anniversary celebrations at its new manufacturing facility.

“We’ve been working with PLIDCO for nearly 25 years as its exclusive partner in the Oceania region,” Trembath said. “We have a strong, long-standing relationship and a great respect for how they operate as a business, so it was a real honour to be invited to attend their anniversary celebrations.”

A leader in pipeline repair fittings since 1949, PLIDCO produces innovative, safe and reliable fittings that help minimise shutdowns, improve worker safety, and protect the environment.

Its versatile product range is suitable for onshore and offshore high-pressure emergency repairs and routine maintenance across oil, gas, water, chemical, steam and slurry piping systems. The bolt-on fittings can also be used in hazardous non-weld areas, and it recently introduced a range of hydrogen-compatible fittings.

Offering the pipeline industry’s only five-year limited warranty, the company’s products are designed and manufactured in line with a strict quality control program. The fittings are ISO 9001 certified and do not use any material sourced from China, India or Korea.

“PLIDCO is the only pipeline repair manufacturer to provide a five-year warranty on fittings,” Trembath said.

“It’s a testament to the reliability of its products, and also demonstrates how much the company stands behind their products with a team who genuinely cares about helping their customers.

“Every pipeline owner and operator trusts PLIDCO’s leak repair fittings. They’re easy-to-use, safe, reliable, and help to prevent or minimise costly shutdowns. It’s a no-brainer for pipeline operators to keep PLIDCO fittings in their emergency response and maintenance stores.”

Tremco Pipeline Equipment has supplied PLIDCO fittings to some of Australia’s largest pipeline projects, including the three 42-inch Queensland Curtis LNG, Australia Pacific LNG and Gladstone LNG pipelines.

“The beauty of PLIDCO’s fittings is that they can be used again. Once the fitting is no longer required on the pipeline, it can be removed and returned to us for reconditioning before being placed back into our customers’ stock for re-use,” Trembath said.

Celebrating 75 years of continued growth

The company moved to its Cleveland, Ohio facility in 2020 to accommodate its continued business growth and enhance its customer service.

With more than 200 per cent more production capacity than its previous facility, the 23,060 square meter space is equipped to manufacture standard and custom fittings designed by its in-house engineering department as well as accommodate large stores of standard fittings that can be rushed to customers for emergency repairs.

“PLIDCO’s continued growth after 75 years of being in business is a testament to the quality of its product range and its commitment to research and development,” Trembath said.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment distributes PLIDCO products throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

For more information, call +61 7 3344 1066 or visit the Tremco Pipeline Equipment website.