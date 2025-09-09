Plastic pipes proven as lower-impact choice for Australian infrastructure

Image: PIPA

Plastic pipes play a critical role across Australian industries, valued for their strength, durability, and 100+ year design life.

Engineered for performance and recyclability, they provide safe, long-term infrastructure solutions that support sustainable growth.

The Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA) is committed to advancing sustainability through the responsible use of plastic pipes. To better understand their environmental performance, PIPA commissioned two independent Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) comparing PE, PP, PVC-M, and PVC-O pipes with traditional materials such as steel-reinforced concrete and ductile iron.

Using third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) tailored to Australian conditions, the studies examined key impact categories including carbon emissions, water use, energy consumption, and recyclability across the full product life cycle. While no material performs best in every area, the results show plastic pipes deliver significant sustainability benefits—particularly in lowering embodied carbon and water use—providing reliable, local data to guide smarter infrastructure decisions.

For drainage systems, the LCA compared corrugated PE and PP pipes with steel-reinforced concrete (SRC) in sizes DN 375, DN 600, and DN 900. The findings show plastic pipes offer a lower environmental footprint, particularly in reducing carbon emissions and water consumption.

For water infrastructure, the LCA assessed PE, PVC-M, and PVC-O pipes against ductile iron cement-lined (DICL) pipes in sizes DN 100 and DN 300. Plastic pipes again demonstrated clear advantages, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, significantly lower water consumption, and minimal radioactive waste. Combined with lighter weight and local production benefits, these outcomes reinforce plastic pipes as the environmentally smarter choice for building climate-resilient infrastructure.

For full study details, visit: pipa.com.au/lca-comparative-studies

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.