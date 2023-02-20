Piping Solutions appoints HSE Manager

Paul McKay has joined the Piping Solutions team as its new HSE Manager. With almost two decades of safety experience across a range of industries, Paul’s previous role was within the oil and gas industry granting him direct dealings with energy heavyweights QGC/Shell, Santos and BHP.

Paul was drawn to Piping Solutions by the company’s unwavering passion and commitment to safety. Coming from a trade background, mixing safety and technical knowledge has always gone hand-in-hand.

“The leadership team understands the importance of safety and I saw my potential role as an opportunity to help contribute to and shape the next phase of the company’s growth,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself and continuing to challenge those around me into thinking that safety isn’t a hurdle, but a bridge built by all to get across difficulties safely and to ensure that we can all return home over the bridge we built together.”

This column is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.