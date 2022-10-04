PipeServ supplies Pipe Tek with Curtiss Wright test plugs

PipeServ has supplied pipeline contractor Pipe Tek with GTMAX test plugs sized 4 to 16 inches.

Pipe Tek are a leader in pipeline inspection and testing, and will use the open-end test plugs to carry out emergency hydrotesting.

The GTMAX test plugs, from Curtiss Wright EST Group, are quick to install and eliminate the time consuming process of welding end caps.

The open-end hydro test plugs provide safe and effective testing at working pressures up to 15,000 PsiG (1,034 BarG); OD and ID sealing versions are available.

Featuring a patented dual-serrated gripper design, the plugs are applicable on high pressure steam systems, alloy hardened pipe materials and down hole/well-head piping.

The plugs are also effective for testing non-metallic materials, including fiberglass reinforced plastic and glass reinforced epoxy.

PipeServ offers the Australian, Papua New Guinean, New Zealand and South East Asian pipeline markets a range of products from leading international manufacturers, including Curtiss Wright, Clock Spring, Lorking and many more.

