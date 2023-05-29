Pipelines to help bushfire management in Townsville

To assist with bushfire management within the city, Townsville City Council is installing pipelines along walking tracks in Castle Hill.

Fixed stainless-steel pipelines will be installed on the West Ridge Track, Ironbark Track and Goat Track, as part of the $1.34 million project funded by the Australian government.

Water will be supplied to the pipelines from a water truck parked on Castle Hill Road during a bushfire or planned burn, allowing pressurised water to be used along the tracks.

Infrastructure services committee chairperson Kurt Rehbein said the pipelines will be key in bushfire management.

“The pipelines will supply sufficient water pressure so that three 100m hoses can operate on the hill when required,” Rehbein said.

“These works will be a great help to us during hazard reduction burns ahead of the bushfire season in July.”

The works are now underway and are scheduled to complete by the end of September later this year.

“We know how popular the walking tracks on Castle Hill are, so only one will be closed at a time when that particular pipeline is being constructed,” Rehbein said.

Earlier this year, pipe supplier Iplex Australia secured a $51 million contract to supply water pipelines to the Townsville Lansdown eco-industrial precinct project.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.